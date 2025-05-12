Chargers hand former FSU football QB a jersey with history
The Florida State Seminoles had two selected during the 2025 NFL Draft while countless other players were picked up as undrafted free agents.
The latest class of former Seminoles is quickly getting an introduction to the league. Last weekend, teams held rookie minicamps as the march towards training camp continues. That provided an opportunity for first-year players to make a positive impression on their respective franchises.
The Los Angeles Chargers made a surprising move following the draft, signing former Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to an UDFA deal. Uiagalelei took the field with the Chargers for the first time at rookie minicamp and he was donning an interesting pair of digits; No. 13.
READ MORE: One of the top QBs in the country has big update for FSU football
That's a number which certainly means a ton to the Chargers after star wide receiver Keenan Allen wore the jersey from 2013-23. Allen was one of the top players to ever suit up for the franchise. He ranks second in team history in career receiving yards (10,530 yards) along with second in receptions (904) and third in touchdowns (59).
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh had a watchful eye on Uiagalelei in practice.
In 2024, Uiagalelei 84/156 passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions. In late September, Uiagalelei suffered an injury to his throwing hand that forced him to the sideline for the rest of the season. He was already dealing with a lower-body ailment.
Uiagalelei began his college career at Clemson and also spent a year at Oregon State. Over his five years with three different programs, he completed 779/1,332 passes for 9,384 yards with 61 touchdowns to 30 interceptions. He rushed 380 times for 1,124 yards and 21 more scores.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok