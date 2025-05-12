Chargers hand former FSU football QB a jersey with history

Nole Gameday

The Florida State Seminoles had two selected during the 2025 NFL Draft while countless other players were picked up as undrafted free agents.

The latest class of former Seminoles is quickly getting an introduction to the league. Last weekend, teams held rookie minicamps as the march towards training camp continues. That provided an opportunity for first-year players to make a positive impression on their respective franchises.

The Los Angeles Chargers made a surprising move following the draft, signing former Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to an UDFA deal. Uiagalelei took the field with the Chargers for the first time at rookie minicamp and he was donning an interesting pair of digits; No. 13.

That's a number which certainly means a ton to the Chargers after star wide receiver Keenan Allen wore the jersey from 2013-23. Allen was one of the top players to ever suit up for the franchise. He ranks second in team history in career receiving yards (10,530 yards) along with second in receptions (904) and third in touchdowns (59).

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh had a watchful eye on Uiagalelei in practice.

In 2024, Uiagalelei 84/156 passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions. In late September, Uiagalelei suffered an injury to his throwing hand that forced him to the sideline for the rest of the season. He was already dealing with a lower-body ailment.

Uiagalelei began his college career at Clemson and also spent a year at Oregon State. Over his five years with three different programs, he completed 779/1,332 passes for 9,384 yards with 61 touchdowns to 30 interceptions. He rushed 380 times for 1,124 yards and 21 more scores.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

