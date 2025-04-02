Freshman FSU Basketball wing to return to Florida State
Florida State is currently in the process of overhauling its roster, as Luke Loucks has stepped in and is rebuilding the team in a more modern image. Nine Seminoles have hit the portal this offseason, but one has announced that he's staying on board.
Freshman wing AJ Swinton confirmed that he will be staying in Tallahassee for his sophomore season, giving Coach Loucks another high-level 3&D wing to build his perimeter around. Swinton averaged 2.8 PPG and 1.4 RPG in about 10 MPG, but he flashed some impressive athleticism, and he shot 37.5% from three in ACC play.
Swinton had his best game of the season against Boston College, finishing with 10 points and 4 rebounds while knocking down a pair of three-pointers. He's a former top-200 prospect from the Arlington, Virginia, area, and gives Coach Loucks a younger player to build around as he brings in more experienced transfers.
Florida State now has four players confirmed to be on next year's roster: Swinton, Drexel transfer Kobe MaGee, St. Bonaventure transfer LaJae Jones, and Clemson transfer Chauncey Wiggins. Freshman big Alier Maluk hasn't confirmed if he'll be back for next season yet, but he's essentially the last player FSU is waiting to hear from. Swinton has played a role in recruiting the current transfers to FSU, and he's clearly done a great job.
FSU has had a few visitors on campus that could announce decisions soon: Jacksonville transfer Robert McCray V, JUCO prospect Isaac Garrett, and high school prospects Joshua Lewis and Thomas Bassong.
