FSU Football Offers Intriguing All-Conference FCS Defensive Line Transfer
Florida State wrapped up spring practice earlier this month as the focus shifts to the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 15-day deadline for players to enter the portal during the spring window comes to a close on Tuesday night.
The Seminoles remain over the scholarship limit by a fair margin but are still weighing potential options on the market. One of the main positions on the roster that could use an influx of talent is the interior defensive line.
On Sunday evening, FSU extended a scholarship offer to Grand Valley State defensive tackle transfer Jay'Viar Suggs. Coming off a career-best campaign, he's picked up interest from at least 35 programs, including Miami, Wisconsin, Iowa, TCU, Louisville, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kentucky, Purdue, Arkansas, Kansas State, Indiana, and Houston.
Suggs developed into a starter for Grand Valley State in 2023, recording 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass-breakups. The performance earned him Second-Team All-GLIAC honors. During his time with the Lakers, he's totaled 42 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and nine pass deflections in 22 appearances.
The Minnesota native wasn't ranked as a prospect in the 2019 class. Suggs is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining as his redshirt freshman season was wiped out due to the pandemic. He recently visited Arkansas, believed to be the first trip of his transfer recruitment.
Funnily enough, Florida State recently turned a former FCS defensive lineman into a First-Round pick. Seminole standout Jared Verse was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night with the No. 19 overall selection following two monsterous years in Tallahassee. The program has developed a blueprint to follow moving forward.
The Seminoles have seven scholarship defensive tackles ahead of the 2024 season but the room lacks a ton of proven experience outside of redshirt junior Joshua Farmer. Redshirt junior Darrell Jackson only played in one game last year while sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules while redshirt junior Grady Kelly is making the transition from the G5 to P5 level. Redshirt sophomore Daniel Lyons and redshirt freshman KJ Sampson have each displayed potential but haven't played a ton of important reps. D'Nas White and and Jamorie Flagg are incoming freshmen who can't be relied upon to earn significant roles in one summer.
A potential addition to the room would ultimately help Florida State offset the offseason losses of Braden Fiske (NFL), Fabien Lovett (NFL), Dennis Briggs (transfer), Malcolm Ray (transfer), and Ayobami Tifase (transfer).
