Los Angeles Chargers Ink Former FSU Football Defensive Back To Undrafted Free Agent Deal
The 2024 NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday night as the Florida State Seminoles produced a whopping ten picks for just the fourth time in program history. It was a testament to the amount of talent that the Seminoles fielded last year and another remind of the unrighteous snub that was handed down in December.
While there was plenty to celebrate, a couple of former FSU standouts ultimately went undrafted and will have to carve out their paths as underdogs to secure a spot at the professional level. A trio of those players have already found homes as undrafted free agents.
Shortly after the draft, safety Akeem Dent signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, joining All-Pro Derwin James and Asante Samuel Jr. out west. Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett landed with the Kansas City Chiefs while linebacker Kalen DeLoach is sticking around in the Sunshine State to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dent was a regular in Florida State's defensive backfield over the last five years. He initially signed with the Seminoles in 2019 as a top-100 recruit under ex-head coach Willie Taggart. Dent stuck around when Mike Norvell took over the program and it ended up paying.
The Florida native totaled 187 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, 16 pass deflections, and an interception in 54 appearances, with 40 starts. He was an All-ACC honorable mention this past season and won the Don Powell Award.
Dent wasn't invited to the combine but crept onto NFL radars after his performance at Florida State's Pro Day. He ran a 4.45 40-yard dash, 4.41 20-yard shuttle, 6.78 3-cone drill, 33.5-inch vertical, 10'4" broad jump, and had 16 bench-press reps.
His intriguing potential and ability on special teams gives him a chance to stick with the Chargers ahead of training camp.
