Atlanta Falcons cut former Florida State offensive lineman

Teams across the league are preparing to cut down their rosters to the 53-man limit. Ahead of the deadline, a few clubs are already making moves as they get a head start on the action.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for LSU Tigers

On Friday, the Atlanta Falcons elected to release former Florida State offensive lineman Rick Leonard in a corresponding move to sign undrafted Tucker Fisk. Leonard is the second former Seminole to be cut by the Falcons this month. The team moved on from wide receiver Auden Tate on August 23.

Leonard was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He spent time with seven different teams (New Orleans, LA Rams, Arizona, Houston, Washington, Atlanta, Minnesota) during his first four years in the league. Leonard landed in Atlanta for a second time late in the 2021 season after being signed off the Vikings practice squad.

The Maryland native appeared in his first career regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on January 2, 2022. He saw action in two total games for the Falcons.

The 6-foot-7, 311-pound offensive lineman had an opportunity to make Atlanta's roster again as a swing tackle. However, a poor performance where Leonard committed multiple penalities in the Falcons' 24-16 loss to the New York Jets on August 22 hurt his chances.

Leonard will likely land on the practice squad with a team in the near future. That very well could be Atlanta considering his experience with the offense.

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook