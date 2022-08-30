Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons cut former Florida State offensive lineman

The Falcons have cut two former Seminoles in August.

Teams across the league are preparing to cut down their rosters to the 53-man limit. Ahead of the deadline, a few clubs are already making moves as they get a head start on the action.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for LSU Tigers

On Friday, the Atlanta Falcons elected to release former Florida State offensive lineman Rick Leonard in a corresponding move to sign undrafted Tucker Fisk. Leonard is the second former Seminole to be cut by the Falcons this month. The team moved on from wide receiver Auden Tate on August 23.

Leonard was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He spent time with seven different teams (New Orleans, LA Rams, Arizona, Houston, Washington, Atlanta, Minnesota) during his first four years in the league. Leonard landed in Atlanta for a second time late in the 2021 season after being signed off the Vikings practice squad.

The Maryland native appeared in his first career regular season game against the Buffalo Bills on January 2, 2022. He saw action in two total games for the Falcons.

The 6-foot-7, 311-pound offensive lineman had an opportunity to make Atlanta's roster again as a swing tackle. However, a poor performance where Leonard committed multiple penalities in the Falcons' 24-16 loss to the New York Jets on August 22 hurt his chances.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Leonard will likely land on the practice squad with a team in the near future. That very well could be Atlanta considering his experience with the offense.

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

61d6245b47a6c.image
Pro Noles

Atlanta Falcons cut former Florida State offensive lineman

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_18939701
Football

Florida State listed as slight underdog to LSU

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_18940972
Football

Brian Kelly hints at plan to stop Jordan Travis before Week 1 matchup

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_17108102
Football

Around the ACC: Week 1

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_18938843
Football

Monday Mailbag: LSU, injuries, and passing attack

By Dustin Lewis
138B7234-41EF-4737-A875-C99582A6D1EE
Football

Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_18187097
Football

LSU refuses to publicly name starting quarterback ahead of matchup with Florida State

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_18941357
Football

Three players that changed the game in Florida State's 47-7 win against Duquesne

By Jon Conahan