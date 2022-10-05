Chris Simms believes Derwin James Jr. is playing at highest level of career

On his podcast, "Chris Simms Unbuttoned," former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms credited Los Angeles defensive back Derwin James Jr's performance in the Chargers' 34-24 win against the Houston Texans.

"I feel like I'm seeing the best Derwin James we've seen right now through four weeks," Simms said. "It just seems like it's every game I've turned on, whether it was the Raiders film to open the year, the Kansas City film, it's just [his] run game, pass coverage."

Through four games, James Jr. ranks second on the Chargers in tackles (30) and has recorded two tackles for loss (TFLs) and one sack.

Houston targeted James Jr. six times, but the former Florida State standout allowed just three catches for three yards. He also defended two passes and totaled six tackles.

The two-time Pro Bowler ranked No. 43 in the NFL's Top 100 list and has the skill set to excel in defending the pass and stopping the run. Simms emphasized the creativity of the Chargers' defensive scheme and thinks James Jr. is playing in more roles than ever.

"He's being used in more versatile spots than I feel like I've ever seen," Simms said. "He's just a phenomenal talent, he's like the jack-of-all-trades there."

This isn't the first instance of Simms praising James Jr. During the 2018 NFL Draft, Simms compared the defensive back to former Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor and tabbed him as the steal of the first round.

James Jr. and the Chargers play against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.

