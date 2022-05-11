Dalvin Cook left off of PFF’s top 10 fantasy running back list

This doesn't make a whole lot of sense after what Cook has done the last few seasons.

Fantasy sports is one of the largest entities and is rapidly growing in popularity. According to Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association, 78% of fantasy participants play fantasy football.

Ian Hartitz of Pro Football Focus (PFF) released his top 10 running back rankings for 2022 fantasy football, and former Florida State running back Dalvin Cook didn’t make the cut.

Cook, who is entering his sixth season with the Minnesota Vikings, has been a fantasy commodity since entering the league in 2017 with multiple top-six finishes at his position.

Through the first four weeks of his rookie season in 2017, Cook ranked ninth among all running backs in fantasy points (65.4) before suffering a season-ending torn ACL on Oct. 1, 2017.

In 2019, Cook scored 292.4 fantasy points in points-per-reception (PPR) leagues, best for sixth at his position. He averaged 20.9 points per game in 14 games, which ranked second highest among running backs.

Cook had his best fantasy season in 2020 when he finished second among running backs after scoring 337.8 PPR points in 14 games. The three-time Pro Bowler averaged 24.1 points per game, third-highest among all running backs.

Cook scored just 197.1 PPR points in his 12 games during 2021. Nonetheless, his 16.4 fantasy points-per-game still placed 10th among all running backs.

Although Cook has a proven track record, Hartitz and PFF are projecting Cook to be on the outside of the top 10 for the second consecutive year.

After spending his entire career with defensive-minded head coach Mike Zimmer, Cook is now paired with first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell, who has served as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders.

For fantasy football players, the 'Noles all-time rushing leader could be drafted as a steal in the third and fourth rounds.

All fantasy stats and data were collected via FantasyPros.

Stick with NoleGameday for coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.



