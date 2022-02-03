Derwin James Jr. announces number change for 2022 season

The former Florida State star will have a new number in 2022.

After spending his first four years in the National Football League (NFL) in jersey #33, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr is returning to his Florida State roots by changing his number to #3 for the 2022 NFL season.

James announced his number change in this tweet below.

The former Seminole safety battled injuries in the 2021 season but finished with a career-high 118 tackles (75 solo). He also forced three fumbles and totaled two interceptions, including this interception below of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the Chargers' 28-14 win on Oct. 4.

He was selected to his second Pro Bowl, and could also receive a contract extension in the offseason. Los Angeles exercised his fifth option in the 2021 offseason, making him eligible to sign a long-term deal with the franchise before next season.

You can catch James Jr, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns and Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat representing the ‘Noles at the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6. The game begins at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

