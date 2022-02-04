Former Florida State defensive end named a standout during Senior Bowl practices

Johnson was one of the stars in Mobile this week and his effort didn't go unnoticed.

NFL Scouts and national media members are starting to find out what Florida State fans and those that cover the team have known since the fall, Jermaine Johnson is pretty damn good. Johnson has been earning a living (literally) eating offensive tackles for lunch this week during Senior Bowl practices.

Don't believe me? Check these clips out.

Those are just two of the many videos floating around displaying Johnson's dominance over the last few days. He's put out a ton of great film and has been one of the top, if not the top, prospects at the Senior Bowl during practices.

On Thursday night, NFL.com named ten players who boosted their draft stock this week in practice and Johnson made the list. The snippet on Johnson is below and you can click here to read the full article.

"Johnson didn't disappoint. He knows how to use his length to generate power off the edge, and I thought he showed a nice inside-counter move this week. It's good to see he's continuing to add to his pass-rush arsenal. He entered the week as my highest-rated Senior Bowl participant among defensive players, and he exits the same way."

Johnson transferred into Florida State from Georgia last offseason and developed into one of the top players in college football. He was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year after recording 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown in 12 games.

The Minnesota native did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and still put in this type of standout performance. The Senior Bowl game is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.

Over the past few weeks, Johnson has been projected in the First-Round in multiple mock drafts. Expect his stock to continue to grow after this outing.

