Skip to main content

Former Florida State running back cut by New York Giants

This comes as a bit of a surprise...

Tuesday marks cut day around the NFL as teams trim their rosters down from 80 to the 53-man limit. That means some former Seminoles will be happy as they make the cut and others will be left looking for their next opportunity.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for LSU Tigers

Earlier this morning, the New York Giants elected to release undrafted rookie and former Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin. It sounds like the Giants want to bring Corbin back as a member of the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise considering Corbin's performance during the preseason. He finished first on the team in rushing touchdowns, second in rushing yards, and led the Giants in rushing twice. In total, Corbin carried the ball 21 times for 73 yards (3.5 YPC) with two touchdowns in three preseason appearances. He also added 14 catches for 76 yards.

The Florida native will likely return to New York to join the practice squad with a chance to break into the active roster as the year goes on. The Giants still have Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Antonio Williams, Gary Brightwell, and Sandro Platzgummer under contract.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Corbin landed with the Giants shortly after going undrafted out of Florida State. During his two years with the Seminoles, Corbin started in 20 of his 21 appearances, recording 224 attempts for 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns. He added 44 catches for 249 yards and another score.

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_18857771
Pro Noles

Former Florida State running back cut by New York Giants

By Dustin Lewis
4A76C374-B01C-4861-9C08-76E00DDA49DC
Football

Florida State vs. LSU: Tuesday Practice Observations

By Dustin Lewis and Logan Robinson
61d6245b47a6c.image
Pro Noles

Atlanta Falcons cut former Florida State offensive lineman

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_18939701
Football

Florida State listed as slight underdog to LSU

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_18940972
Football

Brian Kelly hints at plan to stop Jordan Travis before Week 1 matchup

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_17108102
Football

Around the ACC: Week 1

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_18938843
Football

Monday Mailbag: LSU, injuries, and passing attack

By Dustin Lewis
138B7234-41EF-4737-A875-C99582A6D1EE
Football

Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

By Dustin Lewis