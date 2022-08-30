Former Florida State running back cut by New York Giants

Tuesday marks cut day around the NFL as teams trim their rosters down from 80 to the 53-man limit. That means some former Seminoles will be happy as they make the cut and others will be left looking for their next opportunity.

Earlier this morning, the New York Giants elected to release undrafted rookie and former Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin. It sounds like the Giants want to bring Corbin back as a member of the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise considering Corbin's performance during the preseason. He finished first on the team in rushing touchdowns, second in rushing yards, and led the Giants in rushing twice. In total, Corbin carried the ball 21 times for 73 yards (3.5 YPC) with two touchdowns in three preseason appearances. He also added 14 catches for 76 yards.

The Florida native will likely return to New York to join the practice squad with a chance to break into the active roster as the year goes on. The Giants still have Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Antonio Williams, Gary Brightwell, and Sandro Platzgummer under contract.

Corbin landed with the Giants shortly after going undrafted out of Florida State. During his two years with the Seminoles, Corbin started in 20 of his 21 appearances, recording 224 attempts for 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns. He added 44 catches for 249 yards and another score.

