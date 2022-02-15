Former Florida State star completes miraculous comeback with Super Bowl victory

There are some stories in sports that are simply surreal and that's exactly the case with former Florida State star and current Los Angeles Rams running back, Cam Akers. The second-year pro was primed to break out in 2022 as one of the rising young talents in the NFL. Unfortunately, it was announced that Akers tore his Achilles on July 23 and his availability for the season was in doubt. Normally, it takes nine to 12 months to recover from an injury of that much significance.

Akers attacked the rehab process and progressed to on-field workouts in October. He did what many deemed impossible when the Rams activated the Mississippi native on December 23. Akers officially returned to the field on January 9 during the final week of the regular season. He contributed sparingly in a loss before taking on a bigger role in the postseason.

In Los Angeles' Wild Card victory over Arizona, Akers made his mark. He recorded 17 carries for 55 yards while catching a pass for 40 yards. It was clear out of the gate that Akers was fully confident in his leg and his ability to play at a high level. He made one of the highlight plays of the game when he ran over Cardinals' safety Budda Baker.

Following 116 combined yards from scrimmage in wins over Tampa Bay and San Francisco, Akers and the Los Angeles Rams were Super Bowl bound. It was the first time that Akers and fellow former Florida State star, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, had made the big game in their respective careers.

With the upstart Cincinnatti Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow on the table, it was no easy task for the Rams. Los Angeles trailed 20-13 in the third quarter before its defense took over in a 23-20 victory. Akers didn't have the biggest impact as the Bengals sold out on the running game but he did convert two third downs. He finishes the game with 13 carries for 21 yards and three catches for 14 yards.

Regardless of Akers not scoring a touchdown in the five games following his return from injury, it's important to note that there's no way he's fully healthy right now. It was remarkable enough as is that he was able to make his way back into the lineup, let alone starting four straight games during the most physical football of the entire season.

It took just two years for Akers to put a ring on his finger. The Los Angeles Rams will have an opportunity to make another run next season and Akers will make an even bigger impact.

In 14 regular-season appearances, Akers has recorded 150 carries for 628 yards and two touchdowns while catching 11 passes for 123 yards and another score. In the postseason, he's started in five of his six appearances, recording 113 carries for 393 yards and two touchdowns. Akers has also caught 11 passes for 127 yards.

With Akers and Ramsey coming away victorious, the winner of the Super Bowl has had a Florida State Alum on its roster in each of the last six seasons.

