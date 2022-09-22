Former Florida State star signs with New York Knicks

Football is in full swing but as crazy as it sounds, basketball is about to be back as well. The NBA opens training camp around the league next week with the preseason set to begin shortly after. Teams are allowed to have up to 20 players on their training camp roster before cutting down to 15 regular players and two two-way players before the beginning of the regular season.

On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks announced that the franchise was signed former Florida State guard, MJ Walker, to a camp deal. Walker spent time with the Knicks G-League affiliate last season after being waived at the conclusion of training camp.

The Georgia native went undrafted out of Florida State in the 2021 NBA Draft. After failing to make the main club in New York, Walker appeared in 39 games, with 21 starts, for the Westchester Knicks last season. He averaged 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists over 28.7 minutes per game in the G-League with shooting splits of 42/34.6/81.6. Walker scored a career-high 27 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists on 11/19 shooting from the field (57.9%) and 3/6 from distance (50%) in a loss to the College Park Skyhawks on March 14.

The 6-foot-5, 213-pound shooting guard also spent time with the Phoenix Suns after signing a 10-day COVID-19 hardship exemption contract. Walker appeared in two games with the club, totaling 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 2 steals in eight minutes while shooting 0/4. He's still looking for his first points at the NBA level.

Prior to playing at the professional level, Walker spent four seasons at Florida (2017-21). He averaged 9 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists over 24.3 minutes in 120 games, with 82 starts. Walker put up a career-high 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game as a senior, culminating with a selection to the 2021-21 All-ACC Second Team while guiding the Seminoles to the Sweet Sixteen.

Walker scored 20+ points eight times at the college level, including a career-high 24 points (8/13 FG, 4/7 3PT, 4/5 FT) and six rebounds as a true freshman in 2017.

