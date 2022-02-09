Jermaine Johnson receives invitation to 2022 NFL Combine

Two former Seminoles have been invited to the upcoming NFL Combine.

Former Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson was the most dominant player at the Senior Bowl last week. Ask anybody who was on the field that matched up with Johnson in Mobile. The competition wanted no part of him as he dominated in the first two practices leading up to the exhibition.

The Minnesota native put in such an excellent performance that he elected to sit out the remainder of the practices and the game. Regardless, he did exactly what he needed to do at the Senior Bowl to put himself in contention to be one of the top defensive ends selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday afternoon, Johnson announced on social media that he had received his invitation to the upcoming NFL combine. The event will mark the next opportunity for Johnson to continue boosting his stock.

Johnson is the second former Seminole so far to receive an invitation to the combine, joining running back Jashaun Corbin. Former defensive end Keir Thomas will likely get his in the near future.

The 6-foot-4, 259-pound defensive end was one of the top players in college football in 2021. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year started all 12 games and recorded 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown.

In recent weeks, Johnson has begun to creep into the First-Round in multiple mock drafts. Just a few days ago, The Draft Network pegged him to the New York Jets with the No. 10 overall pick.

The NFL Combine is scheduled to be held from February 28 through March 6.

