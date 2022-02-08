Jermaine Johnson projected as top-10 selection in recent mock draft

The former Seminole put in a good showing at the Senior Bowl and it's paying off, literally.

The 2022 Senior Bowl was held over the weekend and while former Florida State star defensive end Jermaine Johnson chose not to participate in the exhibition, he was still one of the highlights of the week. Over the course of two practices, Johnson absolutely dominated the offensive tackles in front of him and garnered a ton of attention across social media.

With mock drafts set to be released seemingly every single day until the NFL Draft in April, the Minnesota native should continue to see his stock grow with a strong showing at the NFL Combine.

On Monday, The Draft Network released the most recent edition of its 2022 NFL mock draft. This is the first projection we've seen so far that has Johnson pegged as a top-10 selection. The publication predicts the New York Jets to select Johnson with the No. 10 overall pick. If this was to hold true, he would be the fourth defensive end prospect drafted this year.

The snippet on Johnson is below, you can check out the full mock draft from The Draft Network here.

"After allowing a league-worst 29.6 points per game in 2021, a double-dip on defensive playmakers in the top 10 is warranted.

Jermaine Johnson parlayed a dominant season at Florida State where he earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year Honors into stealing the show during the 2022 Senior Bowl practices. He is long, athletic, powerful, smart, technically refined, and balanced. He has the makings of an impact playmaker that could pair with Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Meyers, and Carl Lawson to give the Jets an exciting mix of talent on the defensive line."

Johnson was an unstoppable force at the Senior Bowl and will look to carry that momentum into the remainder of the predraft process. His next opportunity to continue building himself into a sure-fire first-round pick will be at Florida State's Pro Day and the NFL Combine.

