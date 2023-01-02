Josh Sweat provides update on his status after being hospitalized following awkward tackle

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the top team in the NFL throughout the 2022 season behind a dominant defense.

One of the standouts on the unit has been former Florida State defensive end Josh Sweat, who is in the middle of a breakout campaign with the Eagles after being named to the Pro Bowl last year.

On Sunday afternoon, Sweat suffered a scary injury while attempting to make a tackle on New Orleans fullback Adam Prentice. During the first drive of the game, Sweat lowered his head while making contact with Prentice from the side. Following the hit, Sweat stayed on the ground while clearly dealing with some pain.

After being evaluated by the medical staff, Sweat was placed on a stretcher to stabilize his neck and spine before being carted off the field. The team later released an update that he was transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons. He had movement in all extremities.

Later that same day, Sweat had shown enough progress to be released from the hospital. Shortly after, he sent out a positive message on social media that should provide Eagles and Seminoles fans with a sigh of relief.

"Thank you for your prayers and support. I'll be back this season! #GoBirds"

This was the best-case scenario for Sweat after the freaky collision and it appears that he dodged a serious injury. This isn't the first time that he's dealt with scary medical situations during his football career.

Last year, Sweat missed Philadelphia's playoff loss to Tampa Bay with what was deemed a 'life-threatening medical emergency' after it was revealed that he underwent a procedure to address internal bleeding. Plus, he dislocated his knee and tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL during his senior season of high school. The injury brought speculation that a part of his leg would need to be amputated but Sweat ended up recovering to contribute during his true freshman season at Florida State.

Sweat has recorded a career-high 47 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception that he returned for a touchdown in 16 starts during the regular season.

He's totaled 152 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 28.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 8 pass deflections, and 1 interception that he brought back for a sack in 70 career appearances, with 31 starts, all for Philadelphia over the past five years.

