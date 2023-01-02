Skip to main content

Josh Sweat provides update on his status after being hospitalized following awkward tackle

Sweat was carted off the field and hospitalized after a tackle early in Philadelphia's loss on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the top team in the NFL throughout the 2022 season behind a dominant defense.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's wild victory in the Cheez-It Bowl

One of the standouts on the unit has been former Florida State defensive end Josh Sweat, who is in the middle of a breakout campaign with the Eagles after being named to the Pro Bowl last year.

On Sunday afternoon, Sweat suffered a scary injury while attempting to make a tackle on New Orleans fullback Adam Prentice. During the first drive of the game, Sweat lowered his head while making contact with Prentice from the side. Following the hit, Sweat stayed on the ground while clearly dealing with some pain.

After being evaluated by the medical staff, Sweat was placed on a stretcher to stabilize his neck and spine before being carted off the field. The team later released an update that he was transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons. He had movement in all extremities.

Later that same day, Sweat had shown enough progress to be released from the hospital. Shortly after, he sent out a positive message on social media that should provide Eagles and Seminoles fans with a sigh of relief.

"Thank you for your prayers and support. I'll be back this season! #GoBirds"

Scroll to Continue

No image description

This was the best-case scenario for Sweat after the freaky collision and it appears that he dodged a serious injury. This isn't the first time that he's dealt with scary medical situations during his football career. 

Last year, Sweat missed Philadelphia's playoff loss to Tampa Bay with what was deemed a 'life-threatening medical emergency' after it was revealed that he underwent a procedure to address internal bleeding. Plus, he dislocated his knee and tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL during his senior season of high school. The injury brought speculation that a part of his leg would need to be amputated but Sweat ended up recovering to contribute during his true freshman season at Florida State.

Sweat has recorded a career-high 47 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception that he returned for a touchdown in 16 starts during the regular season.

He's totaled 152 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 28.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 8 pass deflections, and 1 interception that he brought back for a sack in 70 career appearances, with 31 starts, all for Philadelphia over the past five years.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_19709176
Florida State Seminoles in the Pros

Josh Sweat provides update on his status after being hospitalized following awkward tackle

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-02 at 3.18.45 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

BREAKING: DBs coach Marcus Woodson moving on from Florida State for Arkansas

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19697629
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Five Plays That Changed the Game as FSU Wins the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl

By Dillon Riera
USATSI_19709175
Florida State Seminoles in the Pros

Former Seminole, Eagles star Josh Sweat transferred to Hospital after Neck Injury

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19365799 (2)
Florida State Seminoles College Football

BREAKING: Florida State lands one of the top transfers on the market in Fentrell 'Deuce' Cypress

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 2.29.58 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

BREAKING: FSU Star Defensive Tackle Announces Return for 2023

By Dillon Riera
USATSI_18722399 (1)
Florida State Seminoles College Football

BREAKING: Jammie Robinson leaving Florida State to declare for 2023 NFL Draft

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19697643
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Florida State grad-transfer offensive tackle shares message on departure from Tallahassee

By Dustin Lewis