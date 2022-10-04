'Noles in the Pros: Week 4, Joyner and Johnson II vital for Jets Defense

As week four concludes, a few former Seminoles are playing great alongside their respective teams with a quarter of the season complete.

Lamarcus Joyner, S, Jets

Joyner has been on fire since the start of the season for the Jets and got rewarded with two interceptions against the Steelers. He also recorded six tackles and four passes defended.

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Jets

Johnson is starting to see the game slow down as he had his best game in his young career. He recorded four total tackles, three solo tackles, a quarterback hurry, and a nine-yard sack.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

Cook had 20 carries for 76 rushing yards and two receptions for 10 yards. The Vikings played in London and beat the Saints to improve to 3-1.

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers

Burns had a great game against the Cardinals as he tallied seven tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.

Jalen Ramsey, DB, Rams

Ramsey had two tackles and a pass defended in a MNF loss to the 49ers.

Cam Akers, RB, Rams

Akers had another rough game only rushing for 13 total yards. The Rams' offense has struggled mightly thus far.

Derwin James, S, Chargers

James came away with six tackles and a pass defender in the Chargers' win over Houston. He's had a strong start to the 2022 season.

Asante Samuel, CB, Chargers

Samuel started alongside James and recorded five tackles and a tackle for loss.

Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles

Sweat as a solidified starter tallied four tackles including three solo tackles.

Honorable Mentions:

Titans DL, Mario Edwards Jr. recorded two tackles. Giants K, Graham Gano made both extra points and was 2-3 on field goal attempts. Chargers K, Dustin Hopkins was 4-4 on extra points and made both attempted field goals. Broncos DB, Ronald Darby recorded two solo tackles. Chiefs DL, Derrick Nnadi started and had two solo tackles.

