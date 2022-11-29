'Noles In The Pros: Week Twelve, Defensive Stars Stay Hot
Week 12 provided some exciting action around the league and plenty of former Florida State stars got involved.
READ MORE: Two former FSU quarterback commits announce intentions to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Here's a look at the top performers of the week.
Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (9-2)
Cook rushed 22 times for 42 yards and caught four passes for 14 yards. The Vikings beat the Patriots, 33-26.
Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams (3-8)
Ramsey had six tackles, three solo tackles and a pass defended. The Rams lost to the Chiefs 26-10.
Cam Akers, RB, Rams (3-8)
Akers was the starting running back and rushed eight times for 37 yards.
Brian Burns, DE, Panthers (4-8)
Burns stayed hot as he recorded three tackles, a tackle for loss, three quarterback hurries, and two sacks. He also had a pass deflection and forced fumble as the Panthers beat the Broncos, 23-10.
Derwin James, S, Chargers (6-5)
James recorded eight tackles, a pass defended a forced fumble and an interception. The Chargers beat the Cardinals, 25-24.
Asante Samuel Jr. DB, Chargers (6-5)
Samuel recorded two solo tackles.
Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles (10-1)
Sweat recorded three tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry, and a sack. The Eagles beat the Packers, 40-33.
Demarcus Walker, DL, Titans (7-4)
Walker recorded two solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, and a sack. The Titans fell to the Bengals, 20-16.
Honorable Mentions:
Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs) did not record a stat, Graham Gano (Giants) went 2-2 on field goals and hit both extra points, and Jameis Winston (Saints) was active. Still, he did not play, Cameron Erving (Panthers) played as a reserve, and Bobby Hart (Bills) played as a reserve, Jermaine Johnson (Jets) recorded two tackles, Demarcus Walker (Titans) recorded a tackle and quarterback hit. Mario Edwards Jr. (Titans) recorded a pass defended and a quarterback hurry, and Lamarcus Joyner (Jets) recorded five tackles. P.J. Williams (Saints) recorded a tackle.
Inactives/Bye: Ronald Darby (Broncos), Rodney Hudson (Cardinals), Dustin Hopkins (Chargers). Joshua Kaindoah (Chiefs), Janarius Robinson (Eagles).
Practice Squad: Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets), Auden Tate, Roderick Johnson (Eagles), Keir Thomas (Rams), Jashaun Corbin (Giants), Xavier Rhodes (Bills), Derrick Kelly II (Saints).
READ MORE: Checking in on Florida State's Bowl Projections ahead of Conference Championship weekend
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.