'Noles In The Pros: Week Twelve, Defensive Stars Stay Hot

Week 12 provided some exciting action around the league and plenty of former Florida State stars got involved.

Here's a look at the top performers of the week.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (9-2)

Cook rushed 22 times for 42 yards and caught four passes for 14 yards. The Vikings beat the Patriots, 33-26.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams (3-8)

Ramsey had six tackles, three solo tackles and a pass defended. The Rams lost to the Chiefs 26-10.

Cam Akers, RB, Rams (3-8)

Akers was the starting running back and rushed eight times for 37 yards.

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers (4-8)

Burns stayed hot as he recorded three tackles, a tackle for loss, three quarterback hurries, and two sacks. He also had a pass deflection and forced fumble as the Panthers beat the Broncos, 23-10.

Derwin James, S, Chargers (6-5)

James recorded eight tackles, a pass defended a forced fumble and an interception. The Chargers beat the Cardinals, 25-24.

Asante Samuel Jr. DB, Chargers (6-5)

Samuel recorded two solo tackles.

Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles (10-1)

Sweat recorded three tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry, and a sack. The Eagles beat the Packers, 40-33.

Demarcus Walker, DL, Titans (7-4)

Walker recorded two solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, and a sack. The Titans fell to the Bengals, 20-16.

Honorable Mentions:

Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs) did not record a stat, Graham Gano (Giants) went 2-2 on field goals and hit both extra points, and Jameis Winston (Saints) was active. Still, he did not play, Cameron Erving (Panthers) played as a reserve, and Bobby Hart (Bills) played as a reserve, Jermaine Johnson (Jets) recorded two tackles, Demarcus Walker (Titans) recorded a tackle and quarterback hit. Mario Edwards Jr. (Titans) recorded a pass defended and a quarterback hurry, and Lamarcus Joyner (Jets) recorded five tackles. P.J. Williams (Saints) recorded a tackle.

Inactives/Bye: Ronald Darby (Broncos), Rodney Hudson (Cardinals), Dustin Hopkins (Chargers). Joshua Kaindoah (Chiefs), Janarius Robinson (Eagles).

Practice Squad: Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets), Auden Tate, Roderick Johnson (Eagles), Keir Thomas (Rams), Jashaun Corbin (Giants), Xavier Rhodes (Bills), Derrick Kelly II (Saints).

