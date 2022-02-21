WATCH: Jameis Winston making strides in recovery ahead of free agency

Winston is making progress each week in his comeback from an ACL injury.

With the 2021-22 NFL season officially over, the next big things coming up in the league are free agency and the draft.

Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston is set to be a free agent in March after completing his second one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. With former head coach Sean Payton electing to step away from the sport, it's uncertain if Winston will be back with the Saints for another stint.

At this point, he's expected to be the top free agent quarterback on the open market. Winston will have multiple suitors and he's looking for an opportunity to continue starting. One question that teams will have for the Alabama native is if he'll be healthy for next season?

Winston tore his ACL in the first-half of a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31. He underwent surgery for the injury shortly after and has been focused on rehabbing ever since. Winston is already ahead of schedule and he's recovered enough to be able to move laterally.

One thing that everyone knows about Winston is that he's an extremely hard worker. Each offseason, he puts in as much time to improve as anyone in the sport. With his mindset, Winston will be back on the field sooner rather than later.

In a recent video posted to social media, Winston showed that he's continuing to progress in his rehab. He shuffles laterally while tagging marked spots with a medicine ball. Check out the full clip below.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage on Winston and his free agency throughout the next few weeks.



