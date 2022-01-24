2022 specialist Mac Chiumento considering Florida State

There aren't many 2022 prospects remaining on Florida State's board prior to National Signing Day but one player to monitor is specialist Mac Chiumento. Chiumento took an unofficial visit to Tallahassee over the weekend as he made his first trip to the Seminoles' campus.

By all accounts, the visit went very well as Chiumento and his mother spent a lot of time with special teams coordinator John Papuchis.

“I loved it," Chiumento said. "It was amazing. We got to do pretty much everything and more that I could’ve asked for and their presentations were perfect.”

READ MORE: Former Florida State linebacker announces transfer destination

Chiumento got the opportunity to sit down with Papuchis, as well as head coach Mike Norvell, to discuss where he would potentially fit in at Florida State. He's primarily a punter but can also contribute at kicker and on kick-offs.

“We talked about where I would be in the team and how I would contribute," Chiumento said. "I also talked to coach Norvell about that and what I can contribute. I really like how the team works."



“They definitely have a lot of emphasis on it," Chiumento continued. "Both coach Norvell and coach JP take a big role on special teams. I really like that, that’s really cool."

As of now, Florida State has offered the Florida native as a preferred walk-on. Depending on how things play out, that could turn into a scholarship in the future.

READ MORE: Former Florida State assistant makes decision on Miami Hurricanes' offer

“PWO for now and when the time comes, it’ll turn into scholarship as long as I take care of my business.”



What is it that makes the Seminoles an attractive option?

“Atmosphere, coaching staff, and just the general fanbase," Chiumento said. "Everyone that I’ve talked to has been extremely nice.”

The main contenders in his recruitment are Florida State, Alabama, and Florida. Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt are also involved. Chiumento plans to decide within the next few days and sign on February 2.

READ MORE: ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes Florida State should leave for the SEC

During his senior year, Chiumento averaged 40.3 yards per punt with a long of 58 yards. 12 of his 30 punts fell inside the 20-yard line. He also converted 26 of 29 extra points.

The Seabreeze High School product is a legitimate 6-foot-4. NoleGameday will continue to monitor his recruitment to see if he signs with Florida State.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook