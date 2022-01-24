2023 defensive back Cam Upshaw earns dream offer from Florida State

Saturday is one that local defensive back Cameron Upshaw will remember for the rest of his life. Following his unofficial visit to Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell informed Upshaw that he was offering him a scholarship.

While speaking to the media prior to heading back to Gadsden County, Upshaw was all smiles as he realized a dream come true.

“It’s unbelievable," Upshaw said. "Dream come true for real, dream come true. It was coach Norvell who offered. He likes the way that I play and that my future is bright.”

“I’m at a loss for words," Upshaw continued. "I’m excited about the opportunity and I’m ready to get back.”

The Florida native grew up a fan of the Seminoles and understands that not too many people get this opportunity. He's also a former teammate of current FSU defensive lineman Joshua Farmer.

“I grew up 53 miles from here so me getting the opportunity to come to play at Florida State is different," Upshaw said. "Not too many people where I’m from get this chance so that’s what makes it special.”

Upshaw was offered by Florida State as a safety. He's been building a relationship with head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who also works with the safeties.

During his meeting with Norvell, the head coach stressed for Upshaw to keep competing.

“He was just telling me to keep doing what I’m doing," Norvell said. "I’ve got a 4.0 GPA, he told me to keep competing in the classroom, competing on the field, in the weight room, and everything is going to fall into place.”

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound defensive back spent a lot of time with Fuller on Saturday. Upshaw liked his high-energy approach, along with the rest of the staff.

“Coach Fuller, he brings a lot of joy and excitement. His energy level is up there. I like that about him, the rest of the coaches too.”

What is something about Florida State that stands out?

“The energy from the coaches," Upshaw said. "Everybody showed love, even you guys, I really appreciate that, for real.”

The Gadsden County High School product said that location matters a lot in his recruitment. If he stays close to home, his friends and family will be able to watch him play. He plans to return to Florida State in March.

Along with the Seminoles, South Carolina, Iowa, Louisville, Nebraska, and others are involved. His current timeline is to release a top schools list on July 25 and to commit prior to his senior season. However, Upshaw recognizes that could shift depending on how things play out.

As a junior, Upshaw contributed on offense and defense. He passed for 490 yards with six touchdowns to three interceptions, rushed 47 times for 268 yards and a touchdown, and recorded 52 tackles plus one interception in ten games.

