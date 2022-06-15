2023 LB Blake Nichelson updates recruitment ahead of official visit to Florida State

The Seminoles are set to host Nichelson for his first official visit this weekend.

There aren’t many two-way players in the nation better than Manteca, CA standout Blake Nichelson. This upcoming weekend Florida State will be hosting Nichelson for an official visit.

Blake Nichelson simply had a tremendous junior season for Manteca. On offense he was unstoppable, running for 2,231 yards (over 10 yards per rush) and 36 touchdowns while also scoring 7 more through the air. On defense, Blake had 49 tackles, 11 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and an interception returned for a touchdown.

The big-time playmaker is enjoying his recruitment so far, but he does admit it can be a lot at times.

“Recruiting is going pretty good, it can be overwhelming at times, but I enjoy it,” Nichelson said. “It’s a little hard. I have 18 offers now. I’ve talked to Oklahoma a bit. I’m consistently hearing from FSU, Oregon, Nebraska, Washington and UCLA. Most schools are recruiting me at linebacker, but I do have some offers at running back. I think my future is at linebacker so that’s what I want to play (in college).”

Florida State is hosting the blue-chip prospect because of the way they’ve been able to connect with Nichelson.

“I have close contact with the coaches there, that’s what I like about them,” Nichelson said about FSU. “I’m looking for the best fit for me, the place I can see myself for the next 4-5 years. Programs that reach out and keep close contact are what I’m looking for. FSU has done a good job of that.”

One of the aspects Blake is looking forward to the most is spending time with the coaches to see how he fits in the defense.

“They like me at middle linebacker, but we haven’t talked much about how I fit,” Nichelson said. “On my official, we’re going to go over film and talk more about that. I’m super excited to do that. My relationship with Coach Shannon is one of the best relationships I have with coaches. He always checks in to see how I’m doing.”

“After I got the offer we talked about me coming for the official,” Nichelson continued. “I want to go there, see the campus and see how I feel being there - see everything. This is my first official. I’m interested in them because of the coaches, that’s a big role. It’s a great program. All of those factors, I just want to see how it is. If it goes well I plan on coming in the fall for a game.”

Blake will be heading to Tallahassee with his parents. He has an official to Oregon set up next week, and he plans to take the rest of his officials during the season.

