2025 QB Tramell Jones Jr. names Florida State his leader following Junior Day visit

The Seminoles have been hosting 'Junior Days' on each Saturday throughout January to meet with prospects on campus to further relationships. It also gives the coaching staff a chance to evalute recruits in person across a multitude of classes.

Florida State's staff has always showed an adeptness to be able to focus on the present while keeping an eye on the future. That's one reason that the Seminoles entered the new year with one of the top classes in the 2024 recruiting cycle already at their command.

Earlier this month, rising junior and 2025 quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. made his way to Tallahassee to spend time at FSU. He was attached at the hip with quarterbacks coach Tony Tokaarz throughout the visit.

"I mean it went great. I was with coach Tokarz probably every minute of my visit, he was right next to me," Jones Jr. said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "We did some board work, showed him a little bit of what we run at Mandarin which is very similar to what they do at Florida State. Got to talk to Coach Norvell, he made it clear that I'm the No. 1 priority in the 2025 class. I feel like that's a big deal and that just put them as my No. 1 school so far in the recruiting process."

The Mandarin High School product led his squad to an appearance in the FHSAA playoffs. He completed 161/277 passes (58.1%) for 2,310 yards with 23 touchdown passes to nine interceptions. Jones Jr. also averaged four yards per carry on the ground.

Florida State's coaching staff has been impressed with his mobility and high football IQ.

"Just being able to make plays with my feet and also my legs keep the defense on their toes," Jones Jr. said. "They like how my thinking is pre-snap and post-snap which really other quarterbacks don't do. That's really what stands out to them."

FSU extended Jones Jr. an offer following his performance at the Seminole Showcase on July 30. His relationship with coach Tokarz and head coach Mike Norvell has been growing since then.

"It's been growing a lot. They've always checked up on me," Jones Jr. said. "Each week to see how my games went, see how pregame [went], always talking to me. Just keeping that great relationship to where we can stay in touch and create more of a bond."

One thing that stands out about coach Tokarz is ability to develop quarterbacks. Starting signal-caller Jordan Travis is coming off a campaign where he threw for over 3,000 yards and scored 30+ total touchdowns. Jones Jr. thinks Tokarz could help him improve on and off the field.

"Just how he develops quarterbacks. This past season, you can see what Travis can do. But before that, he just wasn't as explosive [throwing the ball]," Jones Jr. said. "Now as you can see how he's really developed over time, I mean I really want to be a part of something like that. He wanted to see how my God given talent was. He said he could help me with my feet, anything like that on the field. I just think he could do that for me, just make me a better quarterback overall and also a better person outside of football."

Prior to departing from campus, Jones Jr. sat down with coach Norvell for a meeting in his office. Norvell made it clear that the Seminoles want him to join #Tribe25.

"Pretty much it was that he doesn't want me to go to any other school but Florida State," Jones Jr. said. "It was pretty much going over why he wants me there, where I'm standing at. He wants me to make that decision as soon as possible."

Though he hasn't yet publicly committed to Florida State, Jones Jr. says that he's already doing some recruiting for the Seminoles.

"Bonding with the other recruits there, I'm already on my recruiting, the road to recruiting for the 2025 class for Florida State already. I'm already talking to some people."

Does that mean a decision could be on the horizon? It's definitely a possibility according to Jones Jr.

"For sure," Jones Jr. said. "I'm trying to make my decision right before spring football happens."

Outside of Florida State, UCF, Florida and Ohio State are the schools that are showing Jones Jr. the most attention. Regardless, the Seminoles stand at the top of his recruitment early in the offseason.

"They're my No. 1 school for sure. They're definitely my No. 1 school," Jones Jr. said. "There's other schools in the mix but they definitely stand out the most."

The Florida native will check out Alabama Florida, UCF, and Ohio State over the next couple of months. The Gators have already joined his recruitment and Miami recently offered as well.

Jones Jr. plans to return to Florida State to view a spring practice. He wants to see the continued growth from Jordan Travis and the Seminoles' offense.

The 6-foot, 185-pound quarterback is curently not ranked in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.

