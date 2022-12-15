A look at Florida State's recruiting visitor list on final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period

The final open weekend prior to the beginning of the Early Signing Period is expected to be a busy one in Tallahassee. Florida State had nine visitors on campus a week ago. That number will jump into the double digits from December 16-18 as the Seminoles prepare to host a mix of NCAA Transfer Portal prospects and high school recruits.

READ MORE: Reserve offensive tackle enters portal after three years at Florida State

In total, 13 recruits are expected at Florida State for official visits. That includes seven prospects who are already committed to the Seminoles coming into the weekend - headlined by five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams, four-star defensive end Lamont Green Jr, and four-star defensive tackle KJ Sampson.

It's possible that there are a few more additions prior to Friday. The Seminoles are trying to get four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk on campus to prevent a trip to in-state Auburn. Faulk hasn't publicly made his intentions known to this point.

JUCO offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock and three-star wide receiver commit Darren 'Goldie' Lawrence were previously expected to take official visits to Florida State this weekend. Blackstock released a top-5 that didn't include the Seminoles on Wednesday night as the team focuses on three-star offensive lineman Chris Otto and multiple transfer portal prospects. Lawrence had a personal issue prevent him from attending but is still expected to sign with the program next week.

Check out the full visitor list below.

Transfers:

— Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress

— Colorado guard Casey Roddick

— Auburn guard Keiondre Jones

— Western Michigan defensive lineman Braden Fiske

— Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson (FSU commit)

High School:

— Five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams (FSU commit)

— Four-star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

— Four-star wide receiver Andy Jean (UF commit)

— Three-star offensive lineman Chris Otto

— Four-star defensive end Lamont Green Jr. (FSU commit)

— Four-star defensive tackle KJ Sampson (FSU commit)

— Four-star defensive back KJ Kirkland (FSU commit)

— Four-star defensive back Ja’Bril Rawls (FSU commit)

READ MORE: Newly crowned State Champion Edwin Joseph recaps Official Visit to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook