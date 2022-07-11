BREAKING: Florida State lands massive four-star offensive tackle

The month of July has already delivered Florida State a top-100 player in Keldric Faulk.

On Monday afternoon, the Seminoles added another massive piece to their 2023 class in four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons. The longtime target announced his commitment to Florida State over USC, Tennessee, and Florida on CBS Sports HQ.

This is a huge win for the program and another feather in the cap for offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Alex Atkins. Over the last year and change, Atkins has developed a relationship with Simmons that was unlike any other coach that was recruiting him. Simmons got a chance to put it all into perspective during his official visit to Florida State in June.

"We had the campus tours and all that so my parents could see the College of Business," Simmons said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis last month. "What stood out to me the most was the meeting with Atkins. During the meeting, they said they had tape of me from my old camp. I camped at Florida State's Mega Camp a year ago. So we were looking at the tape, I had never saw that footage at all before. While looking at it, you can see me doing the drills completely wrong and then how coach Atkins taught me to correct it.

"It just really showed that our relationship has developed so naturally and it's been consistent for a year. It kind of put it all into perspective," Simmons continued. "Coach Atkins is a guy I really respect and trust. It's hard for me to trust people at all, especially college coaches because I feel that it can be kind of fake at times if you know what I mean. I feel with Atkins I know exactly what I'm getting into. I can't say any bad things about Atkins at all. I just enjoy talking to him."

Simmons made it a point of emphasis to spend time with current offensive lineman during the trip to see if they felt the same way about Atkins that he did. Robert Scott, Darius Washington, Rod Orr, Julian Armella, and Qae'Shon Sapp expressed that this is just who Atkins is. That reassurance helped him in his decision.

"The same as I've been thinking about it too. They feel the exact same way about Atkins. They told me that Atkins does not change up," Simmons said. "There's no recruiting Alex Atkins and a once you get to campus Alex Atkins. Like, he's the same. That's something I really, really like. I need to know exactly what I'm getting into. I know what I'm getting into with Atkins and the players just kind of reassured me that I haven't been walking around thinking I'm crazy. I've seen the things that actually are true. Of course, they told me that there's going to be hard work and they're going to push you really hard at Florida State. Norvell told me too, 'there are going to be days where you simply hate me. But, you're going to be happy because I helped you take the next step.' Atkins is on the same wavelength as Norvell too. So, you know, it's kind of reassuring."

Florida State was one of three schools to host Simmons and both of his parents. The native of Sweden had expressed what Tallahassee was about to his parents multiple times. However, getting a chance to finally see the campus and people in person helped them understand exactly what Simmons was talking about.

"It was my parent's first time seeing it," Simmons said. "I've been explaining how I feel about Florida State and what separates Florida State in different ways. There's only so much words can do, you know? When they stepped foot on campus and they met Atkins, they met Norvell, and they saw everything that I've been talking about, it's like they realized exactly what I've been seeing. It didn't disappoint at all on the OV either. I just saw another opportunity to spend more time with the players and the coaches. I just had a great time overall for sure."

Simmons becomes the 11th verbal commitment for Florida State's 2023 class, which jumps from No. 43 to No. 34 in the country with his addition. He joins Roderick Kearney as the second offensive lineman in the class and the sixth overall pledge along the trenches (Simmons, Kearney, Lamont Green, Keldric Faulk, KJ Sampson, Jaden Jones).

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 109 overall prospect, the No. 13 OT, and the No. 24 prospect in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

