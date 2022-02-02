BREAKING: Florida State offensive line commit sticks with the Seminoles

Is it possible to have a National Signing Day surprise from a recruit that's already committed to Florida State? Because that's what just happened.

Heading into Wednesday, it looked like things would be mostly quiet for the Seminoles outside of adding a few PWOs. That changed when #Tribe22 pledge and talented offensive lineman, Antavious Woody elected to put pen to paper and make things official this morning.

READ MORE: Florida State and Florida Gators will not play on Saturday in 2022

"It's like I'm home already," Woody said in a past interview with NoleGameday on Florida State.

Over the past few months, there have been question marks on if Woody would be able to academically qualify at a college program. Florida State did not send him a letter of intent on Early Signing Day due to those concerns. In recent weeks, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins has visited Woody's high school to get clarification on the issue. It looks like the Seminoles were comfortable enough with what they've learned to add the Alabama native in the class.

Woody has been committed to Florida State since June but in-state Auburn has never stopped pushing. In the end, his relationship with Atkins was one of the main reasons that he decided to stick with the Seminoles over another program.

READ MORE: Florida State's full 2022 football schedule released

The 6-foot-3, 291-pound offensive lineman has the ability to play guard or tackle due to his wingspan. He becomes the sixth high school offensive linemen to sign with the Seminoles; Woody, Jaylen Early, Daughtry Richardson, Julian Armella, Kanaya Charlton, and Qae'Shon Sapp, and the eighth overall in the class if you include the two transfers (Bless Harris and Kayden Lyles)

The influx of talent has been impressive as Atkins continues to work at flipping a room that was one of the worst in college football just a few years ago.

READ MORE: Two assistant coaches sign contract extensions with Florida State

Woody will continue to focus on locking down his academics and enrolling this summer.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday for more on this breaking news.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook