BREAKING: Highly regarded safety makes decision between Florida State and Kentucky

Florida State has positioned itself for a fruitful July. Despite a dead period being in place for the next few weeks, some of the top targets on the board for the Seminoles in the 2023 class are set to make their decisions throughout the month. Things kicked off on Tuesday with the commitment of top-100 defensive end Keldric Faulk.

On Wednesday, the Seminoles had an opportunity to continue their success on the recruiting trail as 2023 four-star safety Avery Stuart made his pledge between Florida State, Kentucky, and Auburn. FSU had the momentum coming out of Stuart's final official visit before his decision last weekend but it just didn't turn out to be enough in the end.

According to his Instagram Live, the Alabama native has committed to the Wildcats over the Seminoles.

This is a big loss as Stuart was one of the top safeties that Florida State had a good shot at landing at this point in time. Instead, he'll spend his college career in the SEC unless the Seminoles can flip him before Early Signing Day. This recruitment might not be over just yet.

Regardless, it's back to the drawing board for the coaching staff. Three-star safety Quindarrius Jones is already in the fold but the Seminoles would still like to add another defensive back or two to round out the class. Two names at the top of the list with Stuart off the board are Makari Vickers and KJ Kirkland.

Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in the 2023 class which ranks No. 40 in the country according to 247Sports.

