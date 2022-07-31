BREAKING: Jacksonville State grad-transfer commits to Florida State

Florida State has been searching for depth at cornerback throughout the offseason. The Seminoles have kicked the tires on a number of Junior College and transfer options over the last few months, striking out on all of them to this point. The coaching staff hosted Justice Ugo (Houston), Jordan Wright (Kansas State), and Daymon David (returned to Oregon) for visits during the summer but they all chose to go elsewhere.

READ MORE: First Day of Fall Camp Observations for Florida State

In July, the Seminoles extended an offer to Jacksonville State grad-transfer Malik Feaster shortly after he entered the portal. Last week, Feaster took an unofficial visit to Florida State that included viewing a session of fall practice. The following day, he went to Auburn and picked up a scholarship offer.

After spending a few days weighing his options, Feaster announced on Sunday that he will spend his final season of college eligibility in Tallahassee. It's expected that he'll immediately be able to provide depth in the defensive backfield.

Feaster is a low-risk, high reward option as a graduate transfer. He will not take up a scholarship from the 2023 class considering that he graduates in December. He recorded 42 tackles, 1 pick, 1 fumble returned for a TD and six pass deflections in 2021.

According to NoleGameday's count, the addition of Feaster has Florida State at 84 of 85 allocated scholarships. The coaching staff will likely elevate a high-performing walk-on to the final scholarship. A few names that come to mind are tight end Preston Daniel, running back CJ Campbell, and defensive tackle Dante Anderson.

Due to his graduation ceremony at Jacksonville State, Feaster is not expected to join the team until roughly the second week of August.

Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the fall.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook