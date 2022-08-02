Carolina Panthers cut former Florida State wide receiver

Training camp is underway across the league and teams are already beginning to make roster changes. Less than a month from now, franchises will be forced to cut down to the 53-man limit. That makes every day, every practice, and every rep crucial for players that are on the bubble of a roster.

Former Florida State wide receiver Andrew Parchment signed with the Carolina Panthers after going undrafted in April. He participated in offseason activities with the team throughout the summer leading up to training camp. However, the Panthers elected to release Parchment on Tuesday in a corresponding move to sign cornerback Devin Jones.

Parchment will be looking to land on another team's 90-man roster. In the end, Carolina just had too much depth at wide receiver for an undrafted rookie to have a good shot at making the cut. Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall, and DJ Moore are essentially locks to make the roster. Rashard Higgins and a few other players have showed signs as well, making Parchment expendable.

The former NIU and Kansas star made his way to Tallahassee in 2021 as a graduate transfer. There was hope that Parchment would develop into a play-maker for the Seminoles in the passing game but that never came to fruition. With that being said, he made one of the biggest plays of the season when he came down with Jordan Travis' pass on fourth and 14 against Miami. Parchment caught 24 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games with four starts at Florida State.

