Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    College football reacts to Travis Hunter flipping to Jackson State

    Everyone is still trying to wrap their head around the biggest flip in recruiting history.
    Author:

    The shockwaves of No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter's flip to Jackson State have been reverberating throughout college football since Wednesday morning. This move seemingly came out of nowhere and might've changed the recruiting landscape as we know it overnight. 

    READ MORE: Early Signing Period tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

    Understandably, coaches, players, and the media have spent the last few hours gathering their bearings. Check out their reactions below.

    National Media:

    Recruits/Players:

    No image description

    Fans:

    NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    USATSI_17293226
    Recruiting

    College football reacts to Travis Hunter flipping to Jackson State

    13 seconds ago
    OF6CYJVF6NBVBODY6PZRGENMOE
    Recruiting

    Devaughn Mortimer details his flip from Florida State to Louisville

    31 minutes ago
    IMG_8228.jfif
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Florida State legacy defensive ends signs his letter of intent

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_17156939
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Florida State's staff address the media on Early Signing Day

    1 hour ago
    FF3sbuTXEAE_Ehf.jfif
    Recruiting

    IMG Safety makes decision between Florida State, Georgia, and Florida

    1 hour ago
    WM7JPYVIWVBRVOVL6YVAOLBPAE
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Travis Hunter disrespects Florida State during announcement

    1 hour ago
    Devaughn-Mortimer-scaled
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Florida State wide receiver commitment flips to Louisville

    2 hours ago
    98FEFC96-6E09-40C8-ABF4-C5C5B4C883F8
    Football

    WATCH: Florida State wide receiver commit Devaughn Mortimer's signing ceremony

    3 hours ago