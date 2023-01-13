Disruptive three-star DT Jamorie Flagg talks December commitment to FSU, family ties to the Seminoles

Florida State's 2024 class is off to a fast start as the program already holds eight verbal commitments - which rank as the No. 4 haul in the country.

The Seminoles are vastly ahead of where they were a year ago at this time on the recruiting front. The 2023 class entered the new year with just four pledges and didn't add its eighth member until June.

Last month, rising senior and three-star defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg announced his decision to commit to Florida State. Family ties (redshirt sophomore defensive end Patrick Payton is his cousin) and relationships helped the Seminoles win out over Georgia Tech, Syracuse, FIU, and others.

"Out of all of my offers, out of every other school, since my ninth-grade year when they offered me, they stayed in contact throughout the years. We just built a great relationship and it just felt like family," Flagg said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I have a cousin that plays for the Seminoles, Patrick Payton. He tells me good things about Florida State so I'm like, 'why not?' it ain't too far from home, it ain't too close to home so I just committed. I just love the atmosphere, the coaching staff, everything about Florida State."

Shortly before he publicly announced the news on social media, Flagg informed head coach Mike Norvell and defensive line coach Odell Haggins that he wanted to join the class. They welcomed him with open arms.

"They were with it," Flagg said. "Once I told them I wanted to make that decision, they were like 'come on. We're behind you' so I just made that decision and announced it on Twitter."

Starring for renowned south Florida power Booker T. Washington High School, Flagg helped the Tornadoes earn a playoff berth and a 9-3 overall record as a junior. He totaled 38 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and six sacks while developing into a disruptive force. Regardless, he has bigger plans on his mind as looks toward his final season at the prep level.

"I could say, it was an ok season but I feel like I didn't meet my main goal, our main goal," Flagg said. "I could've done better, I could've played way better, I didn't play to my potential. That's why my senior I'm going to come back harder and lead my team to a state championship."

The Florida native already has an idea of a couple of aspects of his game that he wants to hone in on over the offseason.

"My finesse. When I get off the ball, my footwork, and using my hands more instead of bull-rushing," Flagg said. "I'm working on new pass-rushing moves, things of that nature."

Throughout his recruitment, Flagg has built relationships with head coach Mike Norvell, defensive line coach Odell Haggins, linebackers coach Randy Shannon, and running backs coach David 'YAC' Johnson. He likes how they don't only focus on football during their conversations.

"It wasn't really about football with them, it was about life after football. When I get to college, I'm not only going to be focused on football, I still got to get my education and what I want to do outside of football because football's not going to be here forever," Flagg said. "That's what they had to let me know, football is not going to be here forever, make sure that you get your degree. Even If I make it to the NFL, I'll still have my degree to fall back on."

Florida State is recruiting Flagg as a defensive tackle at the next level. He offered his thoughts on the performance of the unit this past season, noting the impact they made on the defense.

"They had that dog in them," Flagg said. "They brought that spark to the defense. I see that I can bring that too, I love the way they play."

Though it's only been roughly a month since he joined the class, Flagg is already working on getting to know the other commitments. He's excited about the trajectory that the Seminoles are currently on.

"I think by 2024, we're going to be a top-5 school," Flagg said. "We're going in a great direction and I'd love to be a part of that. That's why I made that decision because I seen it coming."

Flagg will return to Tallahassee in the near future for his first trip since pledging to the Seminoles. He has plans to be at Florida State from January 20-22. As of now, he doesn't have anything set up with other programs.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 532 overall prospect, the No. 46 DL, and the No. 77 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

