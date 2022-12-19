DT commit KJ Sampson plans to sign with Florida State during Early Signing Period

Florida State got a welcome surprise back in March when four-star defensive tackle Keith "KJ" Sampson unexpectedly committed to the Seminoles while on campus for a Junior Day. Ever since, other programs have been trying to convince Sampson to reconsider his decision with North Carolina State even hosting him for an Official Visit last weekend.

That has led to a mix of fun and stress throughout the recruiting process. Following an Official Visit to Florida State, his last trip as a high school recruit, Sampson expressed that he'll sign with the Seminoles on Wednesday during the Early Signing Period.

"It's been fun and stressful, I'd say the whole time," Sampson said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Everybody's recruiting process is different but I'd definitely say that I had a great time. I'm happy that it's finally over but it's also bittersweet. It's crazy."

"I realized it last night, this is my last time being a recruit," Sampson continued. "Just seeing this process and where it's taken me and my family, we've been all around the country, just being able to have this opportunity, it's really been great. It's bitter sweet like I said but I'm very excited for it."

The North Carolina native enjoyed getting back to Tallahassee. He spent a lot of time around players already committed to Florida State. Sampson teamed up with five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams during the cooking competition but he also put on his recruiting hat to make a pitch to three-star offensive lineman Chris Otto.

"It was home. It felt like home," Sampson said. "Just had a great time, got to meet a lot of commits, and we just hung out and bonded with players and coaches. I had a really great time."

Sampson was joined on the trip by multiple family members, including his mother and sister. The two hadn't been to Florida State's campus since his original pledge in the spring.

"The first time I visited when I committed, my whole family was here. It's been a while since my moms been here, my sister. I knew that this was definitely the time I wanted to bring them just to make sure my mom was comfortable," Sampson said. "I already knew she felt comfortable because all the talks that coach Haggins, coach Norvell, and coach Fuller all had with her. I knew her seeing me and where I would be at in this atmosphere would help a lot."

One piece of the visit that stood out was watching Florida State break ground on a massive Football Only Facility on Saturday. It's meaningful for Sampson to see the investments being made into the program.

"It was definitely exciting," Sampson said. "Just knowing that that's something I'm going to be a part of and just knowing that this program is going back in the right direction. It's just something I want to be part of."



The Seminoles already have a plan laid out for Sampson's first year with the program. He'll enroll in June and get right to work in the strength and conditioning program along with trying to learn the playbook. Sampson is excited for how he'll be utilized within the defense as a three technique.

"As of right now, the plan is I'll be coming in in June," Sampson said. "I'll basically try to learn the playbook as fast as so I can see if I can get on the field. And just taking everything, making sure I get on coach Storms' program and doing the best I can, getting on the field early."

"They plan to just let me play football, just let me get after the quarterback," Sampson said. "You can see how the defense plays. Coach Fuller's all about the defensive line, getting off blocks, getting to the quarterback. That's going to be exciting."

Sampson's message to prospective recruits is pretty cut and dry; join us or get run over.

"I just tell them like coach Fuller said in one of our meetings that we had - either you can join us or we're going to run over you - so that's like just how I feel about it," Sampson said. "I just feel like the way FSU's going right now, it's going to be a national championship caliber team next year, the next couple of years. What coach Norvell, coach Haggins, and all the coaches are building here is going to be something special."

While there was originally some uncertainty that Sampson would sign in December, he squashed those concerns this weekend. He'll send over his Letter of Intent on Wednesday but will still participate in a signing ceremony at his high school during the traditional National Signing Day in February.

"What's basically going to happen is I'm going to do a signing and just send it over to the coaches," Sampson said. "But my teammates back at home, we plan to do like a big signing day in February, they don't know where they want to go yet. I'm just gonna do my signing for here, I just want to make sure I get the opportunity to do it with those guys back home too."

As a senior, Sampson recorded 96 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, and 6 pass deflections according to MaxPreps.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive tackle is regarded as the No. 186 overall prospect, the No. 29 DL, and the No. 5 recruit in the state of North Carolina in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

