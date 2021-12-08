Florida Gators offer Florida State offensive line commit

Florida State sits on the cusp of a top-10 recruiting class with the Early Signing Period just seven days away. The Seminoles currently hold 16 commitments in their 2022 class and are looking to add a few more before things are all said and done. This upcoming weekend is the final chance for schools to get prospects on their campus prior to the Early Signing Period.

Seminoles offensive line commitment Jaylen Early received an offer from the Florida Gators on Tuesday. New head coach Billy Napier personally extended the offer while visiting Duncanville High School. According to Blake Alderman of Swamp247, the Gators are now trying to get Early in for a visit before next week.

Early has been committed to Florida State since August. He officially visited Tallahassee in June and returned in November for the Seminoles' win over Miami. Despite the slow start to the season, Early seemingly remained solid in his pledge and that hasn't shown any signs of wavering.

It remains to be seen if the Texas native makes it down to Gainesville in the next few days. Early has one official visit remaining after using four others at FSU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Ohio State.

The Duncanville High School product is a teammate of fellow Florida state commitment and 2022 tight end, Jerrale Powers. Powers also committed to the 'Noles over the summer and he was a factor in Early eventually doing so. The two are good friends and want to play together in college.

Early has a very good relationship with offensive line coach Alex Atkins. As of Wednesday morning, Napier has not officially named an offensive line coach at Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive lineman is expected to sign with Florida State on December 15. He will be among the few members of the class that are not early enrollees.

NoleGameday has reached out to Early for his comments on this situation and we will continue to track Florida State's Early Signing Period finish.

