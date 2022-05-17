Florida State at the top for JUCO DE following unofficial visit

While Florida State is in a great spot at defensive end for 2022, they will be looking for some immediate contributors in the 2023 class. One of the targets that the FSU coaching staff has dialed in on is JUCO Jaden Jones from Hutchinson CC in Kansas.

While Jaden Jones redshirted last fall for Hutchinson he’s starting to see his recruitment pick up in anticipation of a strong season this fall. Originally from Montgomery, AL, the 6’6”, 240-pound end has six offers at this time.

“I was a 3-star in high school but my grades in 9th and 10th grade sucked so I wasn't eligible by the time I graduated, but now I have some Power 5 schools talking to me right now,” Jones said. “Some have offered already and some are waiting to see me play this fall. FSU, Missouri, Houston, UAB, and UTSA have offered.”

Jones was in Tallahassee recently for an unofficial visit. He came away thoroughly impressed with what he saw.

“The visit to FSU was really good and they’re at the top after meeting with the coaches,” Jones said. “They’ve been showing me a lot of love. I like how they develop linemen and get guys drafted. Coach Haggins has been there for 29 years and Coach JP has been a coach for a long time. There’s stability there. I got to see their defensive game plan and I got to ride around with Coach JP seeing everything. My mom was with me, she loved it and is still talking about it.”

The Alabama native liked how they spent time going over film. He saw some similarities between what Hutchinson runs, which makes him feel he can have a seamless transition to FSU.

“We spent 30 minutes watching film which was really cool to me,” Jones said. “They run the same stuff we do. He was asking me questions and I was able to answer really quickly. It was just cool doing that. I can go there and they can help me and I can help them. They have a history of great defensive linemen. Coach Odell was telling me that they feel they’ll be a top 10 program soon. I can come help get them there.”

He comes out of the visit “high” on FSU but he’s waiting to make any kind of decision.

“If I can get to FSU again before I take my official there I will, but my coach has us focused on working hard to get ready for the season,” Jones said. “We have a goal of national title or bust this season. I want to get over 10 sacks and be a leader on the team. “

FSU will continue to heavily pursue Jaden into the fall. He doesn’t know any other officials planned except FSU. He is a December 2022 grad and will have 3 years to play 3.

