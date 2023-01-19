Florida State beginning to stand out with local four-star OT Jonathan Daniels

FSU is off to a fast start with its 2024 class, already holding eight verbal commitments prior to the conclusion of January. Regardless, there are still plenty of spots remaining on the boat and the coaching staff is in the process of evaluating and building relationships with recruits over the next couple of months.

Over the weekend, the Seminoles hosted their first Junior Day of the calendar year, inviting a mix of prospects that have already earned scholarship offers and other recruits that the coaching staff wanted to see in person. FSU joined rising senior and local four-star offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels' recruitment over the summer following his performance at the Seminole Showcase.

At this stage of the process, Florida State is beginning to stand out.

"FSU kind of stands out," Daniels said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "They are one of my top five. I really love everything about FSU. The atmosphere, the communication, that is basically it."

The Seminoles have been making Daniels a clear priority. He says that they probably communicate with him the most out of any school that is recruiting him right now.

"It is just how they keep me as their number one priority," Daniels said. "Almost like every day I get a text from them, and talk, so it is just priority-wise. They talk to me the most out of everybody."



His main relationships on the staff to this point are with offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins and head coach Mike Norvell.

"I just enjoy being with Coach Atkins and Coach Norvell, the bond that we have and that we are building," Daniels said.

The Florida native communicates with Norvell at some point nearly ever day. He likes how he keeps it real with him.

"I like everything about him," Daniels said. "Just the main thing that he keeps it real. He communicates with me almost every day."

FSU is recruiting Daniels as an offensive tackle, meaning his position coach at the next level will be Alex Atkins. They've started to build a strong bond and Atkins has told him some things that he can still improve on in his game.

"It is amazing," Daniels said. "He keeps me as his number one priority. And that is why I like him the most - the bond that we are building."

"He just says I need to develop more," Daniels continued. "But other than that I have the athleticism and everything else about it, just have to develop more, learn more."

Daniels will take an unofficial visit to Georgia on January 28 and has plans to return to Florida State on March 11, possibly soon. At this time, he isn't sure about a timeline for a potential decision.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 214 overall prospect, the No. 14 OT, and the No. 35 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

