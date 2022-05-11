Florida State impresses 2024 DB Maurice Williams during first visit

Maurice Williams was one of the big-time targets for Florida State’s 2024 class in attendance for the annual Garnet and Gold game.

The 6’2”, 190 pound safety from Pearland (TX) - Shadow Creek was looking forward to making his first visit to FSU. As he says, coming into the visit the Seminoles are a program he has a lot of interest in. Coming off of the visit that certainly hasn’t changed.

“FSU is one of those at the top of the list for sure,” Williams said. “The coaches were real and they were genuine with me. Some places you go the coaches are all buddy-buddy but the staff at FSU was straight ahead - I have more respect for that. I was supposed to come a few weeks ago but I had a camp. They wanted me to reschedule, telling me how it was there in person. They let me know how much I’d love it, they were telling the truth. There was just a lot of love there.”

Williams wanted to hone in on the defensive backs while watching the spring game. He said he sees a lot to like in the secondary, but thinks there are areas he can help them improve.

“The defensive backs did their thing, they had what four or five picks?” Williams said. “Number 11, the freshman, he has that dog. I loved seeing a freshman play well because that shows me I could go in and do that there. The defense back there has a lot of speed and there’s versatility back there. I think I can help with contact, bring that power and that knock-out punch.”

Maurice spent time touring the campus while in town for the game.

“This was my first visit and I loved it,” Williams said. “The fans, the coaches, the players, the community - it was great. I liked how everything is brick. It’s just a different vibe which I like.”

One of the reasons why Williams is checking out a slew of out of state programs is that he is thinking about going to college out of state.

“My dad loved it, too,” Williams said. “I’m thinking about going outside of Texas for college. I’ve been talking to some players and they say there’s pressure when you stay close to home because you’re depended on so much. I want to go somewhere I learn, grow and become a man.”

FSU head coach Mike Norvell was also a highlight for Maurice while visiting in April.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Norvell,” Williams said. “He’s genuine and straightforward. We talked about what he wants to do at FSU and what I can bring there to help them. I enjoyed that conversation and I saw everything I wanted to see."

Maurice has 11 offers at this time with schools like Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, and many others recruiting him.

Look for the blue-chip safety to visit FSU again during the summer.

Stick with NoleGameday for coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.



