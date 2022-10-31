Florida State in good position for trending athlete Edwin Joseph

The Seminoles are still searching for the final couple of pieces to the puzzle in their 2023 class with less than two months remaining until Early Signing Day. A trending name on Florida State's board is three-star athlete Edwin Joseph - who is in the process of putting together a standout senior season for renowned south Florida power Chaminade-Madonna High School.

The coaching staff has turned up the heat on Joseph, which has led him to take two unofficial visits to Tallahassee in October. That included a trip over the weekend alongside FSU wide receiver commit Hykeem Williams to witness the 'Noles take down Georgia Tech, 41-16.

"It was great watching them come out from a BYE week and win," Joseph said. "It just really showed how hard they've been working all week. It was definitely great this time."

Joseph had his eyes on both sides of the ball during the game. He was impressed by wide receivers, Johnny Wilson and Ontaria Wilson, while also paying close attention to defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and his unit.

"To be honest, I really watched both sides," Joseph said. "There was a lot of playmakers on the offensive side, #14, #80. I watched the defensive backs too, obviously, coach Woodson, I talk to him a lot. Really, just looking at what he was producing on the field."

Williams and Joseph took a luxury shuttle to check out the Seminoles. The five-star wide receiver, who is quickly becoming the bell cow of Florida State's 2023 class, has a simple message for Joseph.

"Come home, that's what he says a lot. Come home," Joseph said.

The Florida native stated that he and Williams began to grow close while playing with South Florida Express. He feels like their competitiveness only helps them make each other better.

“We got really close throughout the 7-on-7 season,” Joseph said. “It’s really about him trying to bring another south Florida dog, come up here, make plays for a great team at Florida State. So, it's really just him saying how big of a difference me and him can make, just start something different at FSU.

“Iron sharpens iron,” Joseph continued. “Going against him is just going against another great player from South Florida. Me and him go at it, back and forth. It's great going against players like him. We teach each other, push each other to be greater.”

One thing he's noticed over his two visits to Florida State is how close the people within the program are with one another. They don't just solely focus on football.

“The coaching staff, everybody is together, like a family,” Joseph said. “It’s really just about how close they are together. Not only talking about football but life after football."

As a talented two-way player at the high school level, Joseph has a tough choice to make as he grapples between playing wide receiver or defensive back in college. He's leaning towards the defensive side of the ball but notes that the Seminoles would take him regardless.

"Really, based on me, what I want to do coming up to the next level. I feel that I'm very talented at both but most likely will be defensive back," Joseph said. "I feel like I fit in more at defensive back, make more plays. I just feel like it'll be a difference if I come here and play defensive back for the Seminoles."

The two-time state champion is planning to release a top schools list in the upcoming future. Outside of Florida State, Joseph said that Louisville, Auburn, South Carolina, Michigan, and Miami are a few other programs that could get him on campus. The Seminoles have shown him everything he needed to see and he's looking to schedule an official visit on one of the last weeks in December before Early Signing Day.

"I feel like they've shown everything that I needed to see," Joseph said. "Now, it's just like making sure I weigh out all my options. Visiting every school, making sure I look at every option before I make my decision."

The 6-foot, 178-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 447 overall prospect, the No. 29 ATH, and the No. 88 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports. Joseph has recorded 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, 1 pick-six, and one punt return touchdown as a senior.

