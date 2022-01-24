Florida State in top-3 for 2023 DB Kenton Kirkland

The Seminoles are one of the top early schools for talented defensive back Kenton Kirkland.

One of the top prospects on campus this past weekend was 2023 defensive back Kenton "KJ" Kirkland. Florida State has been recruiting Kirkland for a while, offering back in August and hosting him on an unofficial for the Notre Dame game. Saturday’s visit was his first real chance for him and his family to have legitimate one on one time with the coaching staff.

“Everything went great," Kirkland said. "The way the coaches present themselves, the way they just talked about the program, how the program is, everything I wanted to hear. Overall, it was just a great experience.”

READ MORE: Former Florida State linebacker announces transfer destination

Kirkland is being recruited by the Seminoles as a cornerback. He spent a lot of time with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson during his visit.

“Everything you look for in a coach," Kirkland said. "He’s a great guy, great position coach, definitely looking forward to keeping a relationship with him.”

The Florida native also had a productive conversation with head coach Mike Norvell. He liked how Norvell kept it real with him.

“Talking to coach Norvell, that was one of things that stood out to me the most because coaches try to put this fake face on but coach Norvell kept it real and he was just a great guy overall.”

According to Kirkland, it's the coaching staff that makes Florida State different. Every member of the staff that he talked to had a perspective to express to him.

“Every coach just had a different approach," Kirkland said. "Everybody wasn’t a yes man, they all told me everything I needed to hear but in a different perspective. It all just wasn’t the same words so that was good.”

READ MORE: Former Florida State assistant makes decision on Miami Hurricanes' offer

Following the visit, the Raines High School product stated that Florida State is high in his recruitment. Georgia and Michigan are two other schools that are standing out to Kirkland early on. He has no timeline for a decision.

“Florida State, definitely top three.”

Kirkland was at Georgia last weekend, visited Florida State this weekend, and will take trips to UCF and Florida this upcoming weekend. He'll return to Tallahassee in March.

READ MORE: ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes Florida State should leave for the SEC

The 6-foot-1.5, 184-pound cornerback is one of the top defensive backs in Florida in the 2023 class. He recorded 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and 12 pass deflections as a junior.

Stick with NoleGameday for updates on Florida State's recruiting over the next few months.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook