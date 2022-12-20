BREAKING: Florida State lands second transfer offensive lineman in as many days

Florida State has stayed active in the NCAA Transfer Portal over the last month as the coaching staff has hosted a plethora of prospects for visits.

On Monday evening, the Seminoles continued retooling their offensive line through the portal. According to his social media, former UTEP right tackle Jeremiah Byers has committed to FSU over Oregon and Ohio State, among others. Byers is the second pledge up front for the program in two days.

The Texas native spent four years at UTEP with the majority of his contributions coming at right tackle. He started in 30 of his 33 career appearances, including 25 straight starts over the last two seasons. It's anticipated that he has two years of eligibility remaining and Byers is on an upward trajectory. He increased his PFF grade from 72.7 in 2021 to 81.0 in 2022. Byers was an all-conference selection last year and was recently named first-team all-conference USA for his performance this season.

This is a big development with Florida State losing three starters on the offensive line (Dillan Gibbons, D'Mitri Emmanuel, Jazston Turnetine) following the season. It's possible that the Seminoles continue to pursue other options such as Auburn's Keiondre Jones and Miami's John Campbell. The Seminoles have four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons committed in the 2023 class and are among the finalists for three-star offensive lineman Chris Otto.

Byers has the flexibility to play right tackle or guard in Tallahassee. Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, Alex Atkins, will have a variety of players to work with in 2023 that can play multiple positions including redshirt junior Bless Harris, redshirt sophomore Robert Scott, and redshirt sophomore Darius Washington.

The 6-foot-4, 331-pound offensive lineman is the fifth transfer to commit to Florida State. The Seminoles have also landed former Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, former South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell, former Shorter tight end Kyle Morlock, and former Colorado offensive lineman Casey Roddick.

