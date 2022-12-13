Florida State pressuring four-star LB Kamren Robinson to flip from Virginia

Florida State already has two linebackers committed in its 2023 class - four-star Blake Nichelson and three-star DeMarco Ward. With that being said, the Seminoles are eyeing one more prospect to round out the position group for the recruiting cycle.

As of late, the coaching staff has been turning up the heat on four-star linebacker and Virginia commitment, Kamren Robinson. Over the weekend, Robinson and his family arrived in Tallahassee for their first visit to Florida State's campus.

"It was nice, nice visit. I just loved everything about it," Robinson said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "The coaches, players, it seemed connected."

The Seminoles extended Robinson a scholarship back in April. The coaching staff started reaching out more consistently in May or June. Things have been moving in a positive direction ever since.

"I really don't even know. It just came out of nowhere," Robinson said. "It was probably about a couple of months ago."

One of the things that stood out on the visit was the cooking competition between teams of recruit which was judged by a pair of strength coaches. Robinson and his partner came in second place, which made him pretty happy since it was his first time ever cooking something.

"The cooking competition really jumped out," Robinson said. "I usually don't cook, that was my first time cooking. We placed second place. It was more player bonding for the recruits and transfers."

After speaking with Florida State's staff over the phone and on social media, the trip gave him an ample opportunity to see how they were in person. He enjoyed his time around linebackers coach Randy Shannon.

"They're really good dudes," Robinson said. "They want me to come down here and play, see myself succeed."

"Coach Shannon is a really good coach -- some of his history -- he's coached really good," Robinson continued.

Prior to the conclusion of his visit, Robinson had a meeting with head coach Mike Norvell in his office. He understands Norvell is going to push him if he chooses the Seminoles.

"Very energetic," Robinson said. "He's the same person every day. That he wants me to come in here and he's going to push me. If I don't succeed, he doesn't want to see that. He wants to see me succeed."

Robinson was able to spend nearly 48 hours on Florida State's campus. Was there anything that surprised him on the visit?

"The [Champions Hall] dorms," Robinson said. "That really surprised me. They're big. It's big."

The Seminoles are sitting in a good position coming out of the official visit. They are making things tough on his commitment to the Cavaliers.

"Real good. The pressure is rising," Robinson said. "It's increasing definitely."

The Essex High School product is re-evaluating his pledge to Virginia after checking out Florida State. He's also currently scheduled to officially visit South Carolina on Dec. 16-18. Following that trip, he'll sit down with his family and figure things out before signing a few days later.

"I really don't know. But I know I'm taking a visit to South Carolina next weekend," Robinson said. "We're gonna go from there. After that we're going to sit down and we're going to see."

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 449 overall prospect, the No. 39 LB, and the No. 9 recruit in the state of Virginia in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

