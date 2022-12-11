DB target Damari Brown joins older brother on visit to FSU, talks upcoming decision

While the focus was on official visits over the weekend, Florida State also hosted a priority unofficial visitor in four-star defensive back Damari Brown. The Seminoles have been jockeying with Miami and Alabama for his services since the summer.

Brown joined his older brother, UCF cornerback transfer Davonte Brown, and family in Tallahassee while the latter was on an official visit. The younger Brown enjoyed his time on campus even though his brother was the focal point of this trip.

"Good. Things were kind of tailored more towards my brother. Just kind of enjoying time spent with him, I was just kind of his guest. It was good, good time being back in Tallahassee," Brown said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Spending some time with my brother, I haven't seen him in a while. Coaching staff, just how they are here, just welcoming. They want what's best for you. If everything goes smooth, they want what's best for me and him. They'd love both of us here together."

The two brothers have discussed the possibility of playing together at the college level. It's mainly going to come down to what fits them the best.

"When he was having some concerns at his school, I kind of knew he wasn't feeling it at UCF," Brown said. "We talked about it, seeing it be a possibility, just gonna be what fits us personally."

Outside of visiting Florida State, it's possible that the duo checks out Miami after Brown's state championship game next week.

"He's going to come down to my state game Friday," Brown said. "He might go down to Miami, see what they have to offer. That's pretty much the two schools."

Head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson have been pursuing the younger Brown for quite some time. He says that the coaching staff always makes him feel at home.

"Coach Woodson and coach Norvell, just energy, good people," Brown said. "Just being around them makes me feel like I'm home. I know when I get here, if I possibly get here, they'll have my best interest. Coach Woodson, he's just a family-type guy."

Prior to departing from campus on Sunday, the brothers sat down with coach Norvell for a meeting in his office. The head man made it clear that he wants both of them to be Seminoles.

"I was in there sitting with him. Like I said, it was basically towards him. I've already been through this, already come on my official," Brown said. "He's just going to lay it all on the line, he wants what's best for his players, he's going to bring out everything in him and expect that in return. He wants him to be a Seminole, same as me."

Florida State's main competition for Brown's signature is the Hurricanes and Crimson Tide. He's considering a couple of different factors leading up to the Early Signing Period.

"Where I see myself making the earliest impact on and off the field," Brown said. "Just where my gut tells me to go. Where I feel like people are gonna have my back, have my best interests, things like that."

As of now, Brown does not have a trip planned for next weekend. As mentioned previously, it's possible that he and Davonte end up taking the short trip to Miami.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 191 overall prospect, the No. 24 CB, and the No. 43 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

