Florida State quarterback commitment works out with Dak Prescott and college players

Last offseason was a bit of a frenzy for 2023 Florida State quarterback commitment Chris Parson prior to his decision. He was constantly on the move all over the country to visit multiple colleges and to participate in 7v7 events while transitioning to a new high school.

With Parson's commitment behind him and his decision in place not to visit other schools, he'll have the opportunity to focus on one thing leading up to his senior year; improving.

While the Mississippi native is already working with the players at his high school in Tennessee, he's also looking for other ways to challenge himself. Over the weekend, Parson took a trip to Dallas to participate at the 3DQB Texas camp. The experience gave him a chance to train with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, among others.

Over the course of the two days, the trainers put Parson through a series of tests. While on his knees, he threw a football 51 yards and a baseball 71 miles per hour, displaying his upper-body power. More impressively, Parson's release, meaning when the football came out of his hand, was timed at 0.36 seconds. According to what the trainers relayed to him, the average NFL quarterback is 0.46 seconds and Tom Brady's fastest time with them was 0.33 seconds.

The Ravenwood High School product will be working with the group at 3DQB throughout the spring in summer. He plans to return to Dallas and also travel out to California to train. Right now, the trainers are focused on his lower body as there are some aspects Parson can tune-up to throw even farther.

Outside of Prescott, Uiagalelei, Dart, and Brady, the 3DQB trainers have former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, and more players across the college and NFL levels as clients.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback will be back at Florida State for his second unofficial visit of 2022 on Saturday, March 5. Parson will put his recruiting hat on with a ton of talented receivers traveling to Tallahassee for junior day.

