Florida State remains top contender for 2023 OL Luke Burgess after official visit

Luke Burgess announced his top 3 recently which included Florida State along with North Carolina and Louisville. This weekend he took his official visit to FSU as he nears a summer decision.

New Palestine, IN offensive lineman Luke Burgess has been a target for Alex Atkins and Mike Norvell for a while now. The relationships Burgess has been able to build led to the Seminole making Luke’s top 3, and led to him making his visit.

“The reason I announced my top 3 is because of the fit I feel with those schools,” Burgess said. “The biggest thing with FSU has been my relationship with the coaches. Coach Williams, Coach Atkins and Coach Norvell have been great. Weather is a big appeal for me with them, too. FSU is a historical program, and I don’t think they are far off from getting back. I think they have a lot going for them. They will be fun to watch this year. Being a part of that would be fun.”

Coach Atkins has gained a reputation as one of the best assistant coaches and recruiters nationally. Luke said that his time with Coach was a highlight of the visit.

“Coach Atkins is open and honest and when you talk to him he’s transparent,” Burgess said. “He was able to answer the questions I had, and he knows what he’s talking about. I wanted to see how I fit in the offense and the offensive line room, and I had some questions on the academics side. If I go to FSU I am going to major in business management.”

“I liked how knowledgeable he is and I enjoyed myself,” Burgess continued. “We watched film and we talked about how they need tackles. I heard that from the coaches and the players. I measured at 6-feet-7 and a half inches and 290 pounds. I’ve always been a left tackle and that’s where they like me at.”

Coach Norvell has connected well with Luke and that continued this weekend.

“My meeting with Coach Norvell went very well, he’s a great person,” Burgess said. “He sat with me at some of the dinners and we had a great meeting Saturday. Bryson Estes was my host - he told me he thought it would be a great fit for me there and that they need tackles.”

Luke mentioned that his decision will happen soon after his final visit to Louisville next weekend.

“Each of my top 3 are very different in where they’re at building their program, but for me, it’s about personal fit,” Burgess explained. “I want to go where it feels like home and a place I’m comfortable at for the next 4-5 years. I want to commit before August for sure but more than likely I’ll get it done by the end of the month. I’m signing in December and graduating early. Once I make my decision I won’t take any more visits.”

