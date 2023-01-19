Florida State remains the top team for four-star RB Micahi Danzy

Florida State's first Junior Day of the year featured prospects from across the state of Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also included some local talent from right down the road as four-star running back Micahi Danzy made the short trek over to campus alongside his high school teammate, athlete Ashton Hampton.

Entering the offseason, both prospects already hold scholarship offers from the Seminoles. After missing out on some local players - Terrion Arnold, Makari Vickers, Keyon Brown, etc - over the past couple of years, the coaching staff isn't taking Danzy's proximity for granted.

"They don't want to take me for granted because I live right here in Tallahassee," Danzy said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "That's what they've mainly been saying. I'm liking it because Florida State is the school I've liked since I was little. That means a lot to me."

Throughout his time on campus this past weekend, he had sit-down conversations with head coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach David 'YAC' Johnson. Florida State projects Danzy as a similar prospect to current running back Lawrance Toafili, a multi-faceted gadget player on the roster.

"The one-on-one conversations I had with coach YAC and coach Norvell," Danzy said. "Coach YAC was telling me how I'm closely related to Toafili and how they would play me. Coach Norvell was talking about how coming to the practice shows how dedicated and stuff I am."

Outside of coach Norvell and coach Johnson, Danzy speaks with Director of High School Relations, Ryan Bartow, almost every day. They've built a solid relationship since he was offered by the Seminoles following his performance at the Mega Camp in June.

"We talk almost every day. He texts me every day," Danzy said. "He was one of the first people I talked to when I came to Florida State."

The Florida native sees how closely connected the coaches are at Florida State. It reminds him somewhat of his high school coaches over at Florida High.

"They remind me of my high school. My school, we're elementary through high school so we've known each other for a long time so we're very close," Danzy said. "They've been like this for three years. It's just like being family and they knew each other for their whole life. I like how it is."

Along with the coaching staff, Danzy was able to meet with some of the running backs on the roster during Junior Day. It was easy for him to fit in with the group.

"I hung out with the running backs," Danzy said. "They talked about how close they is. How they laugh at the players. I like how they just calm you down and stuff."

FSU won ten games and a bowl game in 2022 for the first time in six years. The improvement on the field stood out to Danzy, who grew up a fan of the program being a Tallahassee local.

"To show the difference from last year to this year, it shows how much dedication that put to improving," Danzy said.

The running backs were one of the deepest units on the team as Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili, and Treshaun Ward all played big roles in the success of the ground attack. Danzy likes how the running backs are able to make an impact in the passing game as well.

"They catch the ball, you know," Danzy said. "That's something I've been wanting to do so that caught my eye."

To this point of his recruitment, Florida State and USF are among a list of teams that are recruiting him the hardest. Danzy says that the hometown team remains on the top of his list early in the final offseason of his prep career.

"Yeah, they still the top team," Danzy said.

Moving from flying under the radar to having national expectations, Danzy is interested to see how the Seminoles respond this upcoming year with a little bit of pressure on their shoulders.

"I want to see how they act knowing they're about to be the top-ranked school in the country," Danzy said. "I want to see how they improve and don't let them hype themselves up off of that."

The rising senior led Florida High to a state championship appearance this past season. He recorded 191 carries for 1,809 yards with 17 touchdowns on the ground while catching eight passes for 100 yards and another score. Danzy had nine games where he recorded 100+ rushing yards.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 210 overall prospect, the No. 29 athlete, and the No. 27 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

