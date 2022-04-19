Florida State tight end enters Transfer Portal

After one season in Tallahassee, the redshirt sophomore will look elsewhere for an opportunity.

Florida State has seen multiple players elect to transfer from the program this spring including defensive back Jarvis Brownlee, defensive back Hunter Washington, running back Corey Wren, and wide receiver Jordan Young.

READ MORE: Top OT transfer target planning return to Georgia

On Tuesday, another Seminole made the decision to look for an opportunity elsewhere in redshirt sophomore tight end Koby Gross. He failed to appear in a game last fall while trying to break into the rotation and dealing with injuries.

The California native signed with Florida State as a member of the 2021 class out of Junior College. At the time, he was considered the No. 3 JUCO tight end and No. 31 JUCO prospect according to 247Sports. Unfortunately, his school was forced to cancel their fall 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited his reps leading up to his enrollment in Tallahassee last summer.

Gross contributed on the practice squad in 2021 as tight ends Cam McDonald, Jordan Wilson, Wyatt Rector, and Preston Daniel dominated the majority of game reps. The hope was that he would take another step forward this spring after a solid showing during the Tour of Duty.

READ MORE: 2024 QB Jadyn Davis feeling "very highly" of Florida State

Instead, the 6-foot-1, 245-pound tight end suffered a foot injury on the opening day of spring practice back on March 5. He was relegated to the sidelines for the remainder of the slate of practices, further limiting his opportunities to move up the depth chart. Gross will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

With Gross moving on, the Seminoles are down to six scholarship tight ends; McDonald, Rector, Jackson West, Markeston Douglas, Brian Courtney, and Jerrale Powers. Preston Daniel is expected to still contribute to the unit as a walk-on.

Stick with NoleGameday for more updates on Florida State football throughout the offseason.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook