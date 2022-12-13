Florida State to host multiple Transfer Portal prospects on campus for second straight weekend

The Seminoles are fresh off a massive recruiting weekend that saw nine different players from the high school or transfer portal ranks make it in for visits. The period has already proven fruitful with FSU picking up a commitment from South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell on Monday.

READ MORE: DB target Damari Brown joins older brother on visit to FSU, talks upcoming decision

Florida State is approaching the final open weekend ahead of a dead period and the opening of the Early Signing Period. The majority of the prospects that the Seminoles are in the running for will sign on December 21 which means it's important to get the last impression prior to recruits putting pen to paper.

That means the 48-hour period from Friday, December 16, to Sunday, December 18, is going to be crucial for the coaching staff. Ten prospects were originally expected in from the high school and junior college levels. That number is currently down to nine with JUCO offensive lineman Elijah Philippe canceling his trip to Florida State as the program has circled in on other players.

The list includes a mix of commitments (WR Hykeem Williams, WR Vandrevius Jacobs, WR Goldie Lawrence, DE Lamont Geen Jr, DT KJ Sampson, DB KJ Kirkland, DB Ja’Bril Rawls) and targets (JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock, OL Chris Otto).

NoleGameday has also learned that the Seminoles are planning to host multiple NCAA Transfer Portal prospects on campus for the second straight weekend. Colorado offensive line transfer Casey Roddick, Auburn offensive line transfer Keiondre Jones, and Western Michigan defensive line transfer Braden Fiske are all scheduled for official visits to Florida State. More transfers could join the list over the next few days.

Roddick appeared in 42 games, with 30 starts, during five years at Colorado. That includes 22 straight starts to conclude his time with the Buffaloes and a career-high 707 offensive snaps in 2022.

With the Seminoles set to replace both starting guards on the offensive line following the season, Roddick is a grad-transfer with the proven resume as a solid starter. Plus, he was a team captain at Colorado, which may prove him to be a strong addition to the locker room as well as on the field. Roddick visited North Carolina State last weekend.

Jones appeared in 36 games, with 22 starts, during four years at Auburn. He started all 12 games for the Tigers last season but struggled to earn consistent playing time at right guard in 2022. Jones played in 11 games but only saw two starts - the inconsistency in snaps led to a downturn in play as he recorded a career-low 57.1 PFF grade.

Regardless of his struggles, there's still a lot to like about a veteran offensive lineman from the SEC at a position of need. Jones will likely need to trim up his frame if he comes to Tallahassee. He's listed at 6-foot-4, 340-pounds. Jones hasn't publicly reported any offers since entering the portal. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Fiske appeared in 45 games, with 31 starts, during five years at Western Michigan. He's started the last 31 games of his college career and put together a career-best season in 2022. Fiske recorded 58 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 6 sacks in 12 games. In total, he notched 148 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 3 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles with the Broncos.

The Indiana native graded out as the highest rated defensive player on the team - earning an 84.5 grade from PFF. Fiske would probably slot in as an interior pass-rusher with the Seminoles. He is one of the hottest names on the transfer market, picking up offers from Florida State, Notre Dame, Florida, Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, Mississippi State, and Rutgers, among others. Fiske is projected to have one season of eligibility remaining. FSU has already landed one defensive line transfer in former Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson.

The visits come at an important time for the program with Florida State set to break ground on its Football Only Facility on Saturday, December 17. It's expected that the official visitors will be in attendance for the ceremony - led by Athletic Director, Michael Alford.

READ MORE: Newly crowned State Champion Edwin Joseph recaps Official Visit to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook