Four-star DB Asaad 'BJ' Brown learns more about Florida State during Friday unofficial visit

Multiple prospects from a variety of regions across the country were on Florida State's campus throughout the day on Friday.

Four-star defensive back Asaad 'BJ' Brown arrived in the morning alongside 2025 prospect Terrence Edwards. With head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. out on the recruiting trail, senior defensive analyst Cortez Carter and defensive analyst Greg Goss handled the majority of the duties regarding the two recruits.

"The visit was good. It was definitely love," Brown said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Definitely liked it. Definitely a good visit."

Making the trip down from Virginia, Brown was able to learn more about Florida State's defensive scheme and get a feel for the campus. He gained some preliminary information on the academic programs as well.

"I liked how the coach tell me what scheme they are running and all that, like what they do," Brown said. "I just liked how they tell me like how the defense plays and all that. Just being around the staff and just seeing the campus and stuff. That's pretty much it."

Interestingly enough, Brown actually has ties to the Seminoles through his cousin and four-star defensive tackle KJ Sampson, who signed with the program as a member of the 2023 class. Sampson has already told him some things about FSU.

"He told me it is a great atmosphere. The coaches, they treat you like family," Brown said. "And one thing I did like, I did [ask] him what the team bond and he was like the team bonding is good. I really pay attention to stuff like that. That's what KJ was telling me."

Brown ended up departing prior to Norvell and Surtain returning to campus. Regardless, he offered his thoughts on Florida State's latest hire and the buzz it has generated.

"I didn't really get to meet Surtain yet," Brown said. "I'll get to meet when they do spring ball."

"I think it's a good fit for them. It's definitely a great fit," Brown continued. "I know that for a fact. "I can follow his footsteps if I do decide to come here and stuff."

The Virginia native watched a couple of Florida State's games during the 2022 season, including the win against LSU. Coming out of the trip, Brown shared what makes the Seminoles an attractive destination.

"It's definitely DBU," Brown said. "I just like, they play man, too. So it's like, yeah, it is kind of hard to find a school that's not going to play zone a lot instead playing man. I like to play man."

Brown is planning to return to Tallahassee in March to spend time with Surtain Sr. and Norvell. Other known destinations for him at this time are Arkansas and Ole Miss.

In September, Brown released a top-10 that included FSU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, LSU, UNC, Penn State, Miss St, NC State, and Clemson.

The 6-foot, 178-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 239 overall prospect, the No. 19 CB, and the No. 6 recruit in the state of Virginia in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

