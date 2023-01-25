Four-star DB Jarvis Boatwright visits FSU for Junior Day, meets with Patrick Surtain Sr.

Florida State's second junior day of the year featured plenty of talented recruits that will play in the secondary at the next level. With an opportunity to meet with new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. for the first time, recruits flocked to Tallahassee throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, four-star defensive back Jarvis Boatwright made his way to campus. He was welcomed to the school by defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who recently dropped by Boatwright's high school and is one of his primary contacts.

"I loved it. Having conversations with coach Norvell and conversations with coach Patrick Surtain," Boatwright said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "A new addition to the coaching staff and I loved that he got put on the staff."

The main purpose of this visit was to sit down and learn more about Florida State's newest addition to the staff, Surtain Sr. Throughout their talks, Boatwright was impressed by his understanding of the game.

"He develops you. He makes you look at plays different and formations," Boatwright said. "He shows you how you line up on a formation, where to be, and what to do when you get there."

"It was just shocking," Boatwright continued. "That's a great DB and getting coached by a great DB is great and what I want to be around."

Outside of the coaching staff, there are a couple of aspects that stand out about the Seminoles.

"Just the tradition," Boatwright said. "Just seeing everybody be a family, that just speaks volumes."

Shortly after his visit to Florida State, Boatwright released a top 5 that included the Seminoles, Tennessee, UCF, Florida, and South Carolina.

According to the Florida native, the 'Noles have basically shown him everything that he needed to see.

"I don't really got to see much more. I've seen it all," Boatwright said. "Just building relationships and knowing when I get here it's not just talk."



Boatwright has trips to UCF and Florida coming up in the near future with tentative plans to return to Florida State in the spring. He's considering a commitment prior to his senior season.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound safety is regarded as the No. 371 overall prospect, the No. 28 S, and the No. 50 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

