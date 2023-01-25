Four-star OL Jason Zandamela has a 'very good feeling' about Florida State

Florida State's coaching staff is all about forming and nurturing relationships. That has allowed the Seminoles to build footholds at multiple high schools in their recruiting regions.

After signing four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons as a member of its 2023 class, FSU is once again kicking the tires on a couple of recruits from Clearwater Academy International that were born abroad.

Four-star offensive lineman Jason Zandamela has been a target since picking up an offer over a year ago. Trending safety Isaiah Thomas recently was added to the board after the Seminoles extended a scholarship earlier this month. Both prospects joined a group of players from CAI who were in Tallahassee to check out campus and meet with the staff on Junior Day.

One of the first programs to join Zandamela's recruitment, the Seminoles have shown that they've believed in him since the beginning.

"It means a lot," Zandamela said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Them offering so early means that they really believed in me and my potential as an athlete and player."

"I have a very good feeling about this place," Zandamela continued. "I couldn't tell you more."

Throughout the last year, Zandamela has been to Florida State on four separate occasions. Those trips included multiple appearances at Junior Days and an unofficial visit where he watched the Seminoles fall to Clemson inside Doak Campbell Stadium. He gets a 'special feeling' everytime he's on campus.

"It's just the same feeling I felt the first time being here," Zandamela said. "I don't know man, just a special feeling I feel every time I'm down here, like I really belong here."

The Seminoles are recruiting Zandamela as an interior offensive lineman, likely center. The coaching staff has proven that they care about him on and off the field.

"100%. I was talking to Atkins about this, I'm getting recruited by a bunch of other schools and no other school I feel like would care about me as a person as much as Florida State," Zandamela said. "They cares about you as much as a football player as they would care about you as a person, like your mental health and all that, and I really appreciate that from then."

Prior to the conclusion of his visit, he sat down with head coach Mike Norvell for a meeting in his office. Norvell reiterated some of the same topics that coach Atkins went into detail on while making it clear why Florida State is choosing him over other recruits.

"He just spoke about what basically coach Atkins spoke about today," Zandamela said. "Why he wants me to come to the program, why they offered me so early, why he's choosing me out of everyone."

Zandamela is originally from Africa and grew up playing Rugby. He's only been playing football for roughly two years and has boatloads of potential that remain untapped.

As of now, he's not sure when he'll announce a decision but he plans to speak with his father in the near future about what's next for him.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 142 overall prospect, the No. 8 IOL, and the No. 25 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

