Four-star running back commits to Florida State over Penn State

Florida State has had a successful opening to August which marked the first week that college programs could officially offer scholarships to rising high school seniors. The Seminoles landed three-star defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls on Monday.

READ MORE: Florida State Fall Camp Observations - Practice Six and Full Pads

The momentum continued into the end of the week. On Friday evening, four-star running back Samuel Singleton Jr. announced he was committing to Florida State over Penn State and Tennessee. Singleton was just at Penn State last weekend.

Singleton was among the massive group of official visitors to check out Florida State during the final week of June. The trip opened his eyes to how involved head coach Mike Norvell is in all aspects of the program.

"I really enjoyed it," Singleton said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis in an earlier interview. "I really enjoyed how close Norvell is and he showed that he's determined to make this program better and improve it to how it should have been. He really couldn't invest in guys in the sort of positions that he needs and all the guys that he needs, believe in what he has going on."

One thing playing in the Seminoles' favor over the past few weeks is the Florida native's family. Following his official visit, Singleton made it clear that his mom wanted him to spend his college career in Tallahassee.

"She really enjoyed it," Singleton said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis in an earlier interview. "She wants me to come here so I'll keep thinking about that. I feel like it's going to help me in the process."

The Fleming Island High School product averaged 6.4 yards per carry and 105.3 yards per game, totaling 948 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns. Singleton caught four passes for 52 yards and another touchdown to help his team qualify for the playoffs in 2021.

Singleton also participates in track and field. He ran a personal-best 10.86 in the 100-meter dash last spring. Singleton ran at Florida Relays this year but his season was cut short due to an injury.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back is regarded as the No. 287 overall prospect, the No. 15 RB, and the No. 58 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports. Singleton is currently the highest-rated skill player in the class.

Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments with Singleton's pledge. The Seminoles 2023 class ranks No. 32 in the country according to 247Sports.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback target decommits from Purdue

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook