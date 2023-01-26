FSU commit CJ Heard describes first meeting with Patrick Surtain Sr. and where his pledge stands

Florida State's 2024 recruiting class has been built on a foundation of commitments that were secured before the calendar flipped to the new year. Four-star safety CJ Heard hopped on board over the summer after choosing the Seminoles over programs such as Oregon, Florida, Michigan and Tennessee.

It appeared that Heard was a little surprised whenever defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson departed from the program for Arkansas earlier this month. In the aftermath, the Seminoles made it a priority to get Heard and his family on campus to meet with new staff member, Patrick Surtain Sr.

"I talked to Norvell, same old, same old, that's my guy. He's like family to me, I love Norvell, I know it's mutual," Heard said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Also, my favorite part about the visit, I talked with Surtain for some time. We watched the NFL game together. I was in his office for about an hour or two. Only reason I left was because I didn't want to hold him up. We was just chilling, enjoying our time, time was just going by because we were having fun."

Surtain Sr. brings over a decade worth of playing experience from the NFL level. Following his career as a player, he became a coach for the renowned American Heritage High School. He's developed countless prep recruits into future college stars and NFL Draft selections.

"I did my research on him. Everyone knows he's a great teacher," Heard said. "If Norvell hires someone, I know he's going to care about his hires. He's a good person, he's got a lot of history behind him so I know he's a good coach."

The two sat down for nearly two hours in Surtain Sr.'s office. Heard described the conversations that they had throughout the meeting.

"He kept it real with me. He said he wanted to be like a father to players, a big brother. You get that better at the college level," Heard said. "In the NFL, guys already made it. He wanted to coach for Norvell."

"He's going to help me develop my game. Press, playing off, on and off the field. He really knows the game," Heard continued. "He's got a son that's one of the best DBs in the league. He knows what I need to work on, what I'm already good at. I'm going to come work with him this summer so I can learn him, he can learn me, that's going to be good."

Normally, one of the last things that recruits do during their respective visits is meet with head coach Mike Norvell. This trip was a little unique because that was actually what Heard did to begin the day.

"Meeting was crazy. I got here around like 12:30, I didn't know I was going to see him first," Heard said. "I was going to do pictures but I ended up talking with him for like 30 or 40 minutes. It was pretty cool. He was just telling me that he loves what I've been doing, keep it up, I'm representing Florida State well, stuff like that. I'm a Nole."

Despite his previous position coach moving on, Heard remains locked in with the Seminoles. This is a program that he's always dreamed about playing for.

"I didn't dream about playing for other schools. I dreamed about wearing that garnet and gold. That's why I picked this school, that's why I committed early. I know where I want to go, I know where I want me three to four years of college to be at, it's Florida State. I bleed garnet and gold, I'm a die-hard fan. When other schools hit me and I go on other visits in the future, I don't think it's going to feel the same as Florida State."

Heard is doing his part on the recruiting trail to turn #Tribe24 into something special. He says that he's recruiting four-star linebacker Myles Graham and five-star athlete KJ Bolden to join the class.

He's in the process of figuring out when he'll take official visits but Heard has plans to return to Florida State for a spring practice.

The 6-foot, 200-pound safety is regarded as the No. 325 overall prospect, the No. 26 S, and the No. 42 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason



